"It shouldn't have been a 6-run over" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja was primarily responsible for CSK's IPL 2025 loss vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Ravindra Jadeja was primarily responsible for the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2025 loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He pointed out that the visitors scored only six runs in the 18th over bowled by Suyash Sharma when the well-set Jadeja was at the crease.

RCB set CSK a 214-run target in Match 52 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. Although Jadeja scored an unbeaten 77 off 45 deliveries in the chase, the five-time champions managed only 211/5, losing the game by two runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Jadeja needs to be blamed for his inability to take CSK over the line.

"Jadeja was sent up the order. He batted very well at the start, but the buck must stop with Ravindra Jadeja. If this chase didn't happen, and if you have to look towards someone solely, of course, the team wins and loses, but I thought Jadeja had to finish it off," Chopra said (4:35).

"When Suyash Sharma came, it shouldn't have been a six-run over. At least one six or four should have been hit. Of course, you want MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube to score runs, but you were set. You had played 40-45 balls. How will it work out if you miss full tosses? The first 55-60 runs were very good, but the inability to finish is a problem," he added.

Aakash Chopra also highlighted that CSK have a one-dimensional batting lineup. He pointed out that none of their players, barring Dewald Brevis, play the ramps or scoop shots.

"The umpire got it completely wrong" - Aakash Chopra on Dewald Brevis' dismissal in CSK's IPL 2025 loss vs RCB

Dewald Brevis was given out lbw for a golden duck in CSK's IPL 2025 clash against RCB. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on Dewald Brevis' dismissal in CSK's IPL 2025 clash against RCB, Aakash Chopra noted that the umpire erred in ruling the South African batter lbw.

"Was he out? No, he wasn't. It was a bad umpiring decision. The ball was missing by a huge margin. So the umpire got it completely wrong. The problem is that you and I didn't see the timer because it wasn't on our screens, but the timer was there on the big screen. The timer had started as soon as the finger went up," he said (7:05) in the same video.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the umpire doesn't need to inform the batters that the time to take a review was lapsing.

"Brevis was taking runs. He ran not one but two runs. 18 to 20 seconds had passed by the time you ran two runs. Then you asked for a review. The time had passed long back. People are saying the umpire should have told. The umpire doesn't have to tell," Chopra observed.

While acknowledging that the umpire undoubtedly made a bad decision, Aakash Chopra opined that the protocol was followed correctly. He added that it was Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja's mistake not to take the review within the prescribed 15 seconds.

