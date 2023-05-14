"It is not Abhishek's mistake" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2023 loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Abhishek Sharma cannot be blamed for the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2023 loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

SRH set a challenging 183-run target for LSG after opting to bat first in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13. Abhishek then conceded 31 runs in the 16th over of the LSG innings as the visitors chased down the target with seven wickets and four deliveries to spare to climb into fourth position in the points table.

While reviewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that Aiden Markram and the SunRisers Hyderabad think-tank, and not Abhishek, need to be blamed for their defeat, explaining:

"Why did Abhishek Sharma come? When you have Mayank Markande left, why did you get Abhishek Sharma to bowl that over? Abhishek Sharma was struck for sixes off the first two balls, then Marcus Stoinis got out, and then came Nicholas Pooran and hit three sixes off as many balls."

The former Indian opener added:

"It was a 31-run over. It was just game, set and match. It is not Abhishek's mistake. If you don't use a player or bowler properly, it's on you - the captain and the management - it's not on the bowler or the player."

The Lucknow Super Giants needed 69 runs off the last five overs when Abhishek was asked to bowl the 16th over. Although he dismissed Marcus Stoinis off the third delivery, the 31 runs he conceded changed the complexion of the game.

"The good thing is that an Indian batter scored runs" - Aakash Chopra on Prerak Mankad's knock for the Lucknow Super Giants

Prerak Mankad scored a responsible half-century in LSG's chase. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra termed Prerak Mankad's half-century a huge positive for the Lucknow Super Giants, stating:

"When LSG got to bat, Kyle Mayers did not do anything. Quinton de Kock also did not do too much but Prerak Mankad came at No. 3, struck a half-century and stayed till the end. The good thing is that an Indian batter scored runs which will come in handy going forward."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the knock's importance heading into the Lucknow Super Giants' crucial home game against the Mumbai Indians, elaborating:

"When you will play the Mumbai Indians on the Ekana ground, from where will you get the Indian batters? So Prerak Mankad is important and Ayush Badoni will be important there because the overseas batters don't score too many runs there and that will be a make-or-break game for them."

Mankad scored an unbeaten 64 off 45 balls, a knock studded with seven fours and two sixes. He strung together 73 and 58-run partnerships with Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran respectively to take his team across the line.

