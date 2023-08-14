"It almost seems like we played with 10 players" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's handling of Axar Patel in 5th India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra has questioned Hardik Pandya for virtually not using Axar Patel with the ball in the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies.

The Men in Blue set the Windies a 166-run target in the series decider in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 13. Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran then strung together a 107-run second-wicket partnership to help their side register an emphatic eight-wicket win with two overs to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized Hardik for not using Axar at all just because Pooran was at the crease. He stated:

"When you came to bowl here, absolutely new story. Axar Patel was bowling the first over in the last match and in this match, Axar Patel bowled one over in total. The way Axar Patel has been used, we really don't know."

The former Indian opener added:

"You are saying that you will get Kuldeep Yadav to bowl if Nicholas Pooran comes, or else you will get Axar to complete his overs. What will you do if Nicholas Pooran comes up the order? He came up the order when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Kyle Mayers once again. Axar Patel is not being used at all. It almost seems like we played with 10 players."

Axar was only introduced into the attack in the 15th over of the West Indies innings after Tilak Varma dismissed Pooran in the previous over. He conceded eight runs in that over and wasn't given the ball thereafter.

"You didn't bowl Mukesh Kumar a single over with the new ball in the entire series" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's handling of seamer

Hardik Pandya primarily used Mukesh Kumar as a death bowler.

Aakash Chopra also questioned Hardik Pandya for not using Mukesh Kumar with the new ball throughout the T20I series. He elaborated:

"Hardik Pandya was bowling with the new ball, which he was not doing otherwise, and he got hit this time. You didn't bowl Mukesh Kumar a single over with the new ball in the entire series although he picked up wickets in the one ODI you bowled him with the new ball."

The renowned commentator was left surprised by the way Arshdeep Singh was utilized in the final T20I. He observed:

"You have made him (Mukesh) a totally old-ball bowler. Arshdeep Singh was bowled two overs in which he picked up a wicket but he didn't get overs after that. I have got no idea whatsoever about the bowling changes and I won't even try to explain."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that Hardik's captaincy for India is in sharp contrast to the way he leads the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. He highlighted that while there is a pattern and predictability when he skippers his franchise, it's not at all the case when he leads the Men In Blue.

