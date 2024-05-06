"It is better to include a fast bowler than him"- Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni should not play for CSK if he bats at No.9 in IPL 2024

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was disappointed to see MS Dhoni walk out to bat at No. 9 during the IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

CSK lost quite a few wickets in the first half of their innings and despite Dhoni being in good form, the Men in Yellow promoted the likes of Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Santner ahead of their former captain.

However, Harbhajan Singh claimed that it was MS Dhoni's decision to slot in at No. 9 as the former cricketer believes nothing at CSK would happen without the veteran wicketkeeper's consent. Here's what he told Star Sports:

"MS Dhoni shouldn’t play if he wants to bat at the number nine slot. It is better to include a fast bowler than him in the playing XI. He is the decision-maker and has let down his team by not coming out to bat. Nothing happens without his permission and I am not ready to accept that this decision to demote him was taken by someone else."

Harbhajan's stern words for Dhoni came after the latter was dismissed for a golden duck despite holding himself back to bat at No. 9. The former off-spinner claimed that the kind of shots Dhoni has played this season were hard to replicate by anyone else and perhaps that's why should have taken the responsibility.

Harshal Patel on his subdued celebration after dismissing MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was completely bamboozled by a slower delivery from Harshal Patel that dipped enough to miss the former's bat swing and uproot his off-stump. However, despite such a brilliant delivery, Harshal didn't celebrate extravagantly.

Speaking to the host broadcaster in the mid-innings break Harshal explained the reason for the same and also spoke about why his slower balls were so effective.

"I have too much respect for him (Dhoni) to celebrate when I get him out. One of the advantages of playing a day game is that the square is quite rough. So the ball starts reversing. In my first over it was reversing. It's all about the feel of that delivery (slower one). More you bowl the better you get. Most batters don't pick it," said Harshal.

While Punjab managed to restrict Chennai to 167/9, the hosts couldn't chase down the target as they got bundled out for just 138. Jadeja was the star of the show as after a fine 43 off 26, he backed it up with figures of 3/20 and helped the Men in Yellow gain the crucial two points.

