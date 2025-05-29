"It is a very big thing" - Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation on what he wants to achieve before retiring from international cricket amid IPL 2025

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed his ambition to captain the national side in Tests before walking away from international cricket. The 36-year-old has played 358 games for India across formats since his debut in 2009 but has never captained the side.

He briefly led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first half of IPL 2022 before poor results forced MS Dhoni to take over as captain. The seasoned campaigner has been arguably India's most valuable Test player over the past decade, making several match-winning contributions with bat and ball.

Talking about the one thing he wants to achieve before retirement, Jadeja said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel (via Times Now):

"Rest all I have achieved. Test captaincy. India captain. It is a very big thing. I have seen Mahi Bhai for so close, he has never spoken about his personal milestones. He is always thinking about the other 10 players. I have also started thinking about how you can get other 10 players to perform."

Team India recently appointed youngster Shubman Gill as their next Test captain after Rohit Sharma's Test retirement. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit will continue to lead the side in T20Is and ODIs.

"It's simple" - Ravindra Jadeja on Test captaincy

The veteran has played a massive role in India's Test dominance over the past decade [Credit: Getty]

Ravindra Jadeja believes captaining in Tests is much easier than leading a side in the white-ball formats, especially T20s. The seasoned all-rounder boasts a sensational Test record with over 3,300 runs and 323 wickets in 80 matches.

He has played extensively under three of India's most successful captains, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

"Test format is like that you have to just chance two fielders that to according to bowler not batter. I feel Test captaincy is different. It's simple. You have to think about when a bowler is in rhythm. It is a bit calculative but it is not like T20 or IPL. In T20, every ball is an event. Test format is not that hectic. I have experience as you said. I have played under so many captains. In tests, you do not have to shuffle batting order or look at left-right combination," said Jadeja (via aforementioned source).

With the recent Test retirements of Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin, Jadeja will be India's most senior player in their upcoming tour of England. Team India will play five Tests against Ben Stokes' side, starting June 20.

