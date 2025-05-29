  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "It is a very big thing" - Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation on what he wants to achieve before retiring from international cricket amid IPL 2025

"It is a very big thing" - Ravindra Jadeja's stunning revelation on what he wants to achieve before retiring from international cricket amid IPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 29, 2025 12:07 IST
Australia v India - Men
Ravindra Jadeja has enjoyed a stellar international career as an all-rounder [Credit: Getty]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed his ambition to captain the national side in Tests before walking away from international cricket. The 36-year-old has played 358 games for India across formats since his debut in 2009 but has never captained the side.

Ad

He briefly led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first half of IPL 2022 before poor results forced MS Dhoni to take over as captain. The seasoned campaigner has been arguably India's most valuable Test player over the past decade, making several match-winning contributions with bat and ball.

Talking about the one thing he wants to achieve before retirement, Jadeja said on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel (via Times Now):

"Rest all I have achieved. Test captaincy. India captain. It is a very big thing. I have seen Mahi Bhai for so close, he has never spoken about his personal milestones. He is always thinking about the other 10 players. I have also started thinking about how you can get other 10 players to perform."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Team India recently appointed youngster Shubman Gill as their next Test captain after Rohit Sharma's Test retirement. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit will continue to lead the side in T20Is and ODIs.

"It's simple" - Ravindra Jadeja on Test captaincy

The veteran has played a massive role in India&#039;s Test dominance over the past decade [Credit: Getty]
The veteran has played a massive role in India's Test dominance over the past decade [Credit: Getty]

Ravindra Jadeja believes captaining in Tests is much easier than leading a side in the white-ball formats, especially T20s. The seasoned all-rounder boasts a sensational Test record with over 3,300 runs and 323 wickets in 80 matches.

Ad

He has played extensively under three of India's most successful captains, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

"Test format is like that you have to just chance two fielders that to according to bowler not batter. I feel Test captaincy is different. It's simple. You have to think about when a bowler is in rhythm. It is a bit calculative but it is not like T20 or IPL. In T20, every ball is an event. Test format is not that hectic. I have experience as you said. I have played under so many captains. In tests, you do not have to shuffle batting order or look at left-right combination," said Jadeja (via aforementioned source).

With the recent Test retirements of Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin, Jadeja will be India's most senior player in their upcoming tour of England. Team India will play five Tests against Ben Stokes' side, starting June 20.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications