"It was a bit tough" - Evin Lewis throws light on shifting to No. 4 after match-winning knock vs CSK

Batting in an unusual position, Evin Lewis played a blazing knock of 55* off 23 balls for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. His knock handed his side their first-ever victory in the IPL. They beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets.

Chasing 211 runs, the Lucknow franchise banked on Lewis' show to chase down the total with three balls to spare. With skipper KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock opening the innings, Lewis has been batting at No. 3 or 4 depending on the situation.

Throwing light on the same at the post-match presentation ceremony, Evin Lewis said:

"It was a bit tough. It was a very good wicket, once you get in, you can capitalize. That's what I did. I just backed my skills, strengths and ability."

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rahul revealed about having a chat with the southpaw and the latter didn't seem perturbed about batting in a different position.

It is a new role for the West Indian batter and Evin Lewis has done a really good job so far. When he came out to bat, Lucknow needed another 105 runs from 8.4 overs. He used all his experience and paced the run chase to perfection.

The 30-year-old batter is also elated to contribute to the team's cause. He added:

"Actually, it's always good to be scoring. Especially on the big stage at the IPL. Let's try to keep it simple to make the most of the opportunity to do the best of the team and myself."

Incidentally, Lewis went unsold in the first round of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, he was snared up by the debutants in the second round at his base price of ₹2 crore.

The southpaw has made a bright start to the campaign and will hope to continue the splendid job in the upcoming matches.

"He just tries to keep it simple" - Evin Lewis on youngster Ayush Badoni

Meanwhile, young Ayush Badoni has been the star of the show for the Super Giants so far in the competition. After a steady half-century against Gujarat Titans, the 22-year-old Badoni played a blazing cameo against Chennai.

Praising the young right-handed batter, Evin Lewis is mesmerized by his confidence.

He concluded:

"I saw him (Badoni) a couple of times in the nets. He just tries to keep it simple."

With a win and a loss under their belt, the Lucknow Super Giants play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third fixture on Monday.

