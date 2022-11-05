"It is only creating hatred among the players" - When Virat Kohli criticized Wankhede Stadium crowd for booing him

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest names in world cricket. He receives the loudest reactions from the audience at the stadium whenever he comes out to bat in international cricket or in the IPL.

However, the same was not the case in 2013. Back in IPL 2013, when Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an away match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, he was booed by the fans in attendance.

MI won that game by 58 runs. During the first innings, MI batter Ambati Rayudu lost his wicket in a bizarre manner. He was yet to face a delivery in the innings. On the third ball of the 18th over, Kieron Pollard hit a ball from Vinay Kumar towards the off-side region.

The non-striker Rayudu took a start for a run but tried to return to his crease soon after. On his way back, he had a collision with the bowler, who was backing up to collect the throw. Rayudu could not ground his bat as it hit the bowler's leg.

Meanwhile, fielder Virat Kohli executed a direct hit. Rayudu was short of his crease and got out for a diamond duck.

I don’t know what is wrong with people in this venue: Virat Kohli slammed fans at Wankhede Stadium

Speaking after the match, Kohli shared his views on the run-out and how he was booed by the fans. He compared the fans in Mumbai to those in Bengaluru and said:

"I don’t know why they get so worked up during IPL. IPL is not the end of the world. And they forget that the players they are booing for also play for their country. It is only creating hatred among the players."

"When I come back and play for India, they are going to cheer for me. It doesn’t work that way. You come to Bangalore and you see how Indian players are appreciated. I don’t know what is wrong with people in this venue," he added.

While Virat Kohli received some loud boos at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2013 season, he came out to bat with deafening reactions at the same ground in IPL 2022.

