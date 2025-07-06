"It is a different kind of fear that I have" - Former CSK batter makes interesting revelation about an anxiety

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina opened up about an anxiety of his, making an interesting revelation. Raina, with his wife Priyanka, appeared on 'Who's The Boss?', a talk show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

Suresh Raina revealed that he cannot sleep alone, recalling an instance where himself and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slept together.

"I used to sleep with Jadeja. I remember there was a New Zealand tour in 2009 we both would put a floor together. I never slept alone. Even when I was in the hostel I had my friend with me. It is a different fear I have I don't know why," he said. (13:52)

His wife Priyanka also talked about watching Suresh Raina play on the roads during their childhood. She spoke about her perception of the game while watching from outside as compared to when being in the circle.

"I have seen him playing on the roadside when he was a kid. I think when we watch cricket from outside it appears very fancy and glamorous. But once you are in the circle then cricket is a very different thing altogether," she stated. (15:17)

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina won the 2011 World Cup and the 2018 IPL season together.

"When he came to CSK the environment was so different" - Suresh Raina on playing with Harbhajan Singh in the IPL

Suresh Raina also spoke about the experience of playing with Harbhajan Singh at CSK. Harbhajan represented the franchise for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. Notably, the team had made a return to the league in 2018 after their two-year ban.

Raina revealed that Harbhajan brought a different energy to dressing room and also shared inputs to then CSK captain MS Dhoni. He added that it remains one of his best IPL seasons.

"I have played with Bhajju pa a lot. But when he came to CSK the environment became so different. The team was banned for two years. Then in 2018 we came back and won the trophy. When he used to bowl the energy was different in the dressing room, there was a strong vibe as he had played so much cricket. He used to share inputs to MS Dhoni. Players like Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, all of them would listen. He's the kind of player who is a captain's captain having played so many years. It was one of the best IPL trophies for me," he said. (16:32)

Suresh Raina has won the IPL trophy four times with Chennai during his career in the league from 2008 to 2021.

