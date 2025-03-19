"It has been dry" - Hardik Pandya's massive statement on MI's trophy drought after winning 2025 Champions Trophy

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya hopes to translate his recent purple patch with the Indian national team onto the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well in a bid to break the franchise's trophy drought. The last of the franchise's five titles came in the 2020 edition, and in the seasons that have followed, they have made it to the playoffs only once.

MI finished at the bottom of the table in Pandya's first season as captain after taking over from Rohit Sharma. The team were far from their best on and off the field over the course of the chaotic campaign. However, since then, the MI skipper has won over fans with his match-winning exploits to play a crucial role in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs.

Admitting that MI have been far from trophies in recent years, Hardik Pandya hopes to continue his trophy-winning habit through IPL 2025 after his ICC event successes.

"Playing for India has always been the first priority. I think winning 2 ICC trophies is something close to all of our hearts. That joy will carry forward into the IPL as well. We look forward to take up this challenge where MI has not won for four years, it has been dry," Hardik Pandya said during the pre-season press conference ahead of IPL 2025.

He further stated that overcoming the recent slump is not 'rocket science', and all MI need is to get their basics right.

"How do we turn things around? I think the answer is by playing good cricket, being with each other, and doing our processes right. At the same point of time, just enjoy. I think with this group, the kind of talent that they have, the ability is there. I think it is important that we enjoy and look forward to games coming forward. So, I don't think there is a rocket science to turn around things," Pandya added.

MI have assembled a new squad through the IPL 2025 mega auction while keeping their core intact. This is the longest that MI have gone without a title, barring the wait for their first title, which lasted from 2008 to 2013.

"Knowing the youngsters was always the plan" - Hardik Pandya

Several members from Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad took some time off after the campaign, given the short turnaround until the IPL 2025 began. Pandya, however, reported to MI's camp straightaway to commence preparations for the season.

"Knowing the youngsters was always the plan, that was one of the reasons why I finished the Champions Trophy and came straight to the team hotel here. It's been quite fruitful, and the coach has already started the preparation in full flow," Pandya said.

Pandya will be unavailable for MI's season-opening clash against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. He will have to serve a one-match ban imposed due to slow over-rate offences from the previous season.

