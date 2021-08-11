"It looks like Corona"- Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets trolled by wife for poor Mehendi skills

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is spending quality time with his family after returning from the Sri Lankan tour. Kumar recently applied Mehendi on his wife Nupur Nagar's hands.

Unfortunately, his Mehendi applying skills were not up to the mark, because of which he got trolled by his wife.

Nupur Nagar posted a collage of two pictures on her Instagram story today. In the upper half of the photo, she uploaded a Mehendi design made by her on her hand. In the lower half, she posted Bhuvneshwar Kumar's creation.

Nupur hilariously compared it to Coronavirus.

"It looks like corona," Nupur Nagar wrote on her story tagging Bhuvneshwar Kumar's official Instagram account.

Nupur Nagar's Instagram story

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not yet reacted to his wife's Instagram story where she shared his 'Corona' Mehendi design.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has almost secured his place in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played the role of India's vice-captain in the series against Sri Lanka last month. He won the Man of the Match award in the first T20I after taking four wickets in his spell of 3.3 overs.

The right-arm pacer bowled economical spells in the next two matches. He has almost secured his place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Kumar will now return to the field next month in the United Arab Emirates, playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second phase of IPL 2021.

The Meerut-born fast bowler will be keen to continue his good form in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar will also aim to maintain his fitness during the competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the last position in the IPL 2021 standings at the moment. Kumar will have to bring his 'A' game to the table to keep SRH's playoff hopes alive.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar