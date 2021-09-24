"It is necessary that time is given" - Deep Dasgupta hails KKR's revamped approach

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta outlined the importance of giving the captain an appropriate amount of time to execute his plans. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the second phase of the 2021 IPL following their ruthless wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

The two-time winners have come into the second leg with an aggressive approach, registering back-to-back dominant wins. This puts the franchise back into contention for a spot in the playoffs following a dismal first-half in India.

Dasgupta noted how sticking with Eoin Morgan as captain despite a poor start to his leadership stint was the right approach. Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel:

"Whenever a new captain comes in, it is necessary that time is given. Also for the players, to understand their captain, to understand his needs, and adapt accordingly. This has become an age where captains are changed for the tiniest of reasons. This is where tike comes into play, he needs it to understand his players and execute his vision."

KKR are aiming to compete in the playoffs following successive fifth-spot finishes.

This break has definitely benefitted the players: Deep Dasgupta

Dasgupta noted how the change in KKR's brand of cricket has been a gradual one. The franchise endured a rather poor run in the second half of the 2020 Indian Premier League and could only register two wins in the first half of the ongoing edition.

He feels that the break worked greatly in the favor of players, who are now fully adapted to the new brand of cricket. Dasgupta added:

"This change has not happened overnight, this has taken around a year. This break has definitely benefitted the players because from a player's perspective, they also need time to switch to a different brand of cricket because every captain leads differently."

Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the captaincy role mid-way through last season with Morgan taking over. The wicket-keeper continues to act as vice-captain and has spoken of the good camaradarie he shares with Morgan on the field.

