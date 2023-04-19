"It is a plus point because I'm of no use with the bat" - Yuzvendra Chahal praises the Impact Player rule

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reckons that the Impact Player rule has worked positively in IPL 2023. The 32-year-old admitted that any player batting in his place would hugely benefit the team.

The Royals didn't benefit from the Impact Player rule against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as Devdutt Padikkal, who came in for Chahal, couldn't get going with the bat.

Earlier in the season, Dhruv Jurel replacing Chahal against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) worked wonders despite RR losing the contest. Jurel smashed a 15-ball 32 to show a glimpse of his capabilities.

Speaking ahead of the Royals' IPL 2023 contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, April 19, in Jaipur, Chahal admitted that RR are benefitting from bringing in a batter as an Impact Player at his expense. He was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"It has worked in our favor, given the way Dhruv and Dev have batted. It is a plus point because I'm of no use with the bat. It helps when you're chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point."

The Impact Player rule, introduced by the IPL this year, has divided opinions. Nevertheless, it has allowed teams to provide their first-choice players with some rest amid the hot and humid conditions.

Mumbai Indians (MI) recently did so against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), using Rohit Sharma as a substitute who only batted, with Suryakumar Yadav leading them in the regular skipper's absence.

"My main motive this year is to win the trophy, not just the Purple Cap" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have been outstanding. (Credits: Twitter)

Yuzvendra Chahal went on to add that the decision to play him alongside fellow spinners Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin lies with the team management. He explained:

"It is a bigger ground here, so as a spinner I'm happy. The management decides as per the situation. We have a good bonding between us, having played the last two games together. My main motive this year is to win the trophy, not just the Purple Cap."

Chahal, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022 after taking 27 wickets, is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker this season alongside Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood and Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan with 11 scalps.

