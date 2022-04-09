"It was a pressure game for the whole team and me" - Abhishek Sharma after match-winning innings vs CSK

Young Abhishek Sharma played a gem of a knock to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden win in IPL 2022, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets on Saturday.

Chasing 155 runs, Sharma and Kane Williamson shared an opening stand of 89 runs to set up the victory. Although Williamson got out in the 13th over, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi ensured they went past the target with 14 balls to spare.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 Good to see SRH backing him and the youngster repaying the faith. #IPL2022 Well played @IamAbhiSharma4 ! Sweet striker of the ball but packs a punch too. You saw the pull, the lofted cover drive, the big slog sweep and the flat batted shot over long on. All round game🏽 Good to see SRH backing him and the youngster repaying the faith. #CSKvSRH Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! Sweet striker of the ball but packs a punch too. You saw the pull, the lofted cover drive, the big slog sweep and the flat batted shot over long on. All round game👌🏽 Good to see SRH backing him and the youngster repaying the faith. #CSKvSRH #IPL2022

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 21-year-old all-rounder asserted that SRH were under the pump, having lost their first two matches. Abhishek Sharma said:

"It was a pressure game for the whole team and me as well as we didn't do well in the first two games. I am pretty much lucky to have a team like SRH because they've been very supportive through this journey. I was just waiting for an innings like this. It's a good start for me and I look forward to score more innings like this."

Having scored only 22 runs in the first two matches, Abhishek Sharma was also under the scanner. However, he responded in style, smacking 75 runs off just 50 balls, decorated with five boundaries and three sixes.

Despite being short of runs, he stated that the management backed him to play his natural game.

"They just wanted me to bat my natural game and just go with my instincts. I wanted to play an innings like this for my team."

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Breakthrough win for #SRH still below their best, but Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi and T Natarajan finding timely form. So much so that the batting of Pooran and Markram wasn’t even needed. Meanwhile CSK have dug themselves into a deeper ole. Breakthrough win for #SRH still below their best, but Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi and T Natarajan finding timely form. So much so that the batting of Pooran and Markram wasn’t even needed. Meanwhile CSK have dug themselves into a deeper ole.

Along with Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi also played an outstanding hand, scoring 39 off just 15 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderabad home convincingly.

This win will give Kane Williamson and Co. some much-needed confidence ahead of their next games.

"I have been waiting for my bowling" - Abhishek Sharma

Besides being a talented batter, the cricketer from Punjab is also more than a handy bowler with his left-arm spin.

Speaking about his bowling, Abhishek revealed that he is working overtime with bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan and waiting for an opportunity to contribute with the ball.

He concluded:

"100%, I have been waiting for my bowling. Whenever I get the situation, I am ready for it. I am working with Murali sir and Tom. With batting, Brian sir is there now. They have been very supportive, they are really looking after me which is helping me a lot."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their next game against Gujarat Titans on Monday at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar