"It's been 11 years for her as well" - Virat Kohli's massive statement on wife Anushka Sharma after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

After winning the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli said his wife Anushka Sharma has been a part of their rollercoaster journey since 2014. The 36-year-old asserted that he is gifted to have a partner who has stood by him through thick and thin.

Kohli, who has been part of the Royal Challengers since 2008, lifted the trophy for the first time in his 18-year-long IPL career. The veteran batter top-scored in the final against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 43 off 35 deliveries to help RCB reach 190 in 20 overs. They eventually won by six runs.

Speaking to broadcasters after the game, Kohli said (via The Indian Express):

"So it’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well."

The Delhi-born cricketer also fared well with the bat in IPL 2025, aggregating 657 runs in 15 innings at 54.75, making him the third-highest run-getter of the edition after Sai Sudharsan (759) and Suryakumar Yadav (717).

"My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore" - Virat Kohli after winning IPL 2025

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to Matthew Hayden after the final, the right-handed batter said he is relieved to have realized the dream of winning the IPL trophy and will continue to play for Bengaluru till the day he retires. Kohli said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"Well, it's right up there, if I have to be honest. As I said, I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I've stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I've had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I'm going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL."

Krunal Pandya won the 'Player of the Match' award for his figures of 4-0-17-2.

