"It's almost guaranteed he won't go into the auction" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni as potential retention for CSK ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retaining MS Dhoni will depend on whether the former franchise skipper feels it would be a financially viable option. Chopra believes the veteran wicketkeeper-batter won't put his name in the auction if he is not retained.

Dhoni smashed 161 runs at a strike rate of 220.54 in 11 innings in IPL 2024. However, he was dismissed at an inopportune moment in the last league game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which eventually resulted in CSK failing to reach the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Dhoni's thoughts will decide his future with CSK and in the IPL.

"Dhoni's simple story is that if he wants to stay, he will stay. However, he might think that the money will be wasted if he stays here for three years and there could be problems in retention as eight to 10 crores should be spent on him, but then those won't be available when you go to the auction," he said (4:40).

"I am not 100 percent certain whether Dhoni will be retained or not. It's almost guaranteed he won't go into the auction but will he be retained, will he play, we really don't know right now," the former KKR player added.

Chopra chose Ruturaj Gaikwad as the first player the Chennai-based franchise should retain.

"Let's start with the captain, the prince of this team - Ruturaj. You have to retain him. He is the captain, he is consistent, scored runs this year as well, and you want to invest in him. This team has played under very limited captains. So Ruturaj Gaikwad will be my first retention," he reasoned (2:25).

Gaikwad was CSK's top run-getter in IPL 2024. The right-handed opener amassed 583 runs at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 141.16 in 14 innings,

"Will you get a player with that skill set again?" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja as a potential retention for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja had a middling run in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra expects CSK to retain Ravindra Jadeja despite the all-rounder enduring an underwhelming season with both the bat and ball.

"I am personally not very impressed and happy with Ravindra Jadeja's performance for the simple reason that his strike rate hasn't been great in batting. We expected more sixes and wickets from him. However, will you get a player with that skill set again? This team goes a lot with loyalty. So Ravindra Jadeja might be the second player in the retention list," he said (2:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway as the five-time champions' potential overseas retentions.

"The third player should be Matheesha Pathirana. You won't get a guy like Pathirana again and you want to keep him with you. He is brilliant in all conditions. They might retain Devon Conway because he has consistently done well for them. If they retain him for a decent sum, he can be a long-term prospect," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra reckons Deepak Chahar might be in CSK's thoughts as a retention option. However, he added that the all-rounder's injury concerns might go against him.

