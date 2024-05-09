"It's a blow that knocks them out of the tournament"- Mitchell McClenaghan doesn't think LSG will recover from SRH's hammering in IPL 2024

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan reckons the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will not qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs after the manner of their defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, May 8. SRH chased the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs with all 10 wickets in hand.

Lucknow's net run rate also took a beating and McClenaghan feels that even psychologically it would be a big task for them to make a comeback.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the game, here's what Mitchell McClenaghan had to say about Lucknow Super Giants' chances in IPL 2024:

"I think it's a blow that knocks them out of the tournament. I think they will do very very well to recuperate from this defeat. I guess the proof will be how they structure their team next year to be competitive in the new age of T20 cricket and IPL."

Abhishek Sharma (75* off 28) and Travis Head (89* off 30) blew the LSG bowlers away and gave them no chance whatsoever to make any impact.

Mitchell McClenaghan on LSG captain KL Rahul's approach

KL Rahul scored just 29 runs in 33 balls against SRH on Wednesday and his team could only muster 27 runs in the powerplay. The SunRisers, on the other hand, scored a mind-boggling 107 runs in their powerplay and virtually broke the morale of LSG's bowlers.

Mitchell McClenaghan opined that the carnage from the SunRisers openers were a reminder to Rahul of the intent requirement needed in modern-day T20 cricket. He stated:

"If this doesn't wake KL up to the style of cricket he needs to play going forward to be successful and to continue playing for India, I don't know what will. He can do it. He has got to get past, very similar to what we've seen with Virat (Kohli), the feeling of ' You're the only person that can score runs'. And he's got to go, right, I need to score runs but if I am going to miss out, it's okay."

KL Rahul and Co. will next face the Delhi Capitals on May 14 in a virtual do-or-die game given their net run rate.

