"It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolize that ownership" - Adam Gilchrist on the IPL's dominance in world cricket

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has expressed concern over the Indian Premier League's (IPL) grip over world cricket at the moment. The 50-year-old's comments come on the back of David Warner's decision to choose the IPL franchise ownership-backed United Arab Emirates T20 League over the Big Bash League (BBL).

While Cricket Australia (CA) could force Warner to play in the BBL by not issuing a No Object Certificate for the newfound UAE T20 League, the 35-year-old's initial choice speaks volumes. Both T20 leagues are set to be staged in January next year, following the revamped ICC Future Tour Program (FTP) schedule.

Gilchrist, who guided the Deccan Chargers to the title in 2009, emphasized the hold that the IPL franchises have over other T20 leagues and players as well. Speaking on SEN’s Whateley radio show, the legendary player said:

“They can’t force David Warner to play in BBL, I understand that, but to let him then go off — or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar — it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create, given they own a number of teams in Caribbean Premier League.”

Gilchrist added:

“It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play.”

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have staked their claim in three of the six Emirates T20 league franchises. Various IPL franchise owners also hold ownership of three Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises as well as all six of the newfound Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League.

"It’s the new, younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging" -Adam Gilchrist

David Warner, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, could feature for the franchise DC owners hold in the UAE T20 League. Franchises are allowed to sign up to four players outside of the draft or the auction system, that will be held later.

Gilchrist believes that CA cannot question Warner's intentions as he is an established player who has earned his stride. He said:

“If he (Warner) rides off into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’ you can’t question him on that, that’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value.”

However, the former wicket-keeper wants the cricket board to be aware that young, upcoming players could take the same route. He said:

“It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging.”

Is the IPL franchise owners' involvement in foreign T20 leagues affecting the global cricket circuit? Let us know what you think.

