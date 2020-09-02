It's good to get back: Quinton de Kock after first training session for Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 

South African white-ball skipper and Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock was extremely happy to finally get some time back in the nets. De Kock completed the compulsory quarantine period as instructed by the BCCI and the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council and hit the nets for his first batting session ahead of IPL 2020.

De Kock says it was difficult for him to middle the ball In the beginning, but as the session went ahead, he began to find his rhythm and got into his groove. De Kock opined that his batting would only get better by spending more and more time in the nets before the beginning of the season.

"It's good to get back. I am starting to feel a bit better and starting to find the middle a lot more. Honestly, it is always difficult, your first hit in a long time. But to get back out and start hitting some more, it can only get better," Quinton de Kock said in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians' official Twitter page.

Quinton de Kock's partnership with Rohit Sharma up top will be crucial for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock's partnership was prolific for MI in IPL 2019

Quinton de Kock had a fantastic IPL 2019 for the Mumbai Indians. He scored 529 runs from 16 matches at a decent average of 35.26 and at an impressive strike rate of 132.91. Forming a formidable combination with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, de Kock on many occasions helped MI get off to flying starts and the same will be expected of him in the upcoming season.

With the acquisition of the hard-hitting Chris Lynn this season, Quinton de Kock may find himself out of the playing eleven if he does not perform as consistently as he did last season. There is also a possibility that Mumbai Indians could play both Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn and play only one foreign pacer.

Whatever the case, Quinton de Kock's form will be crucial to Mumbai Indian's aim of defending their IPL crown.