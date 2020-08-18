It's important as a leader to make players feel comfortable: KL Rahul

Indian batsman and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul believes that as a skipper it is important to make the players in his team feel comfortable. Cricket will be returning after a gap of five-six months and KL Rahul understands that a lot of players will be rusty and will not be in their groove right from the get-go.

As a skipper, KL Rahul is happy with his team composition and he believes that KXIP have the spinners to dominate on the slow and turning tracks in the UAE. He is really excited to see how his debut season as the skipper of the Kings XI Punjab pans out.

"As a leader, you will have to be mindful of the fact that a lot of players will be rusty. We will all be nervous because we are restarting the game with a major tournament without much action in recent times," KL Rahul told TOI in an exclusive chat.

"So, it's important for a leader to make the players feel comfortable and let them know that it's okay to feel like that initially. That said, it will be a good learning experience for each one of us because we have a great set of coaches and support staff," he further added.

Anil Kumble and I share a great understanding: KL Rahul

The face of the KIngs XI Punjab team management has changed with former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble at the helm of affairs as the Head of Operations. KL Rahul is excited to work with Kumble and believes that his valuable experience will be key to his success as a captain. KXIP will be hoping that the Karnataka duo of Kumble and KL Rahul work their magic and win the KXI their maiden IPL title.

"I'm lucky because we share a great understanding. We go back a long way and he's seen me from my younger days. I've always looked up to Anil bhai. He has led the country, has a wealth of experience and has played this format as well. His knowledge of the game will be of great help in my first year as captain. His guidance and experience will be valuable. It will help me make good decisions in the middle," KL Rahul said.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will be staged in the UAE from September 19th to Novemeber 10th and will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.