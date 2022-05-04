"It's been a little indifferent" - RCB's Glenn Maxwell opens up on his form ahead of CSK tie

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is yet to live up to his potential in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He scored a half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) but has been pretty underwhelming since then. Maxwell admitted that he has had an indifferent season so far but feels a big knock is just around the corner.

Speaking ahead of RCB's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, Glenn Maxwell said:

"It's been a little indifferent - I've felt like I've been hitting the ball really well. I feel like there's a big score just around the corner, which is exciting."

The Australian all-rounder has managed to score only 157 runs in seven appearances at a paltry average of 26.17. With Bangalore's batting department yet to fire as a unit, Maxwell's dismal form has only compounded the team's problems.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Co. come into this game on the back of two defeats that have dented their chances of making it to the playoffs. However, Glenn Maxwell insisted that the mood around the camp is good and that the players are confident of hitting the winning straps. The 33-year-old cricketer added:

"It's obviously been a hard couple of games for us but we feel like we've still got a great vibe around the group. And we feel if we can get into a good run before the finals, we can really make a big impact this season."

The Royal Challengers will have to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs.

"Looking forward to having a good contest" - Glenn Maxwell on playing against CSK

The Southern Derby has produced some exciting encounters in the past. Although both RCB and CSK are in the bottom half of the points table, Maxwell feels it will be a cracker of a game. He said:

"I think in every game in the IPL there's lots of energy about. The crowd's going nuts and it's always great. Obviously the Southern Derby... we're all looking forward to having a good contest and we've had some good contests in the past."

Glenn Maxwell will want to turn things around against CSK and lead RCB back to winning ways to keep their hopes alive in IPL 2022.

