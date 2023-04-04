"It's not too painful at the moment"- Kane Williamson walks on crutches with heavy-duty knee brace at Auckland airport after injury in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has returned to New Zealand after suffering a knee injury during the IPL 2023 season opener against the Chennai Super Kings. Williamson clarified that he was not in too much pain, although he was spotted walking on crutches, sporting a heavy-duty knee brace.

Kane Williamson got injured while attempting to save a six during the Chennai Super Kings' innings. The incident happened during the 13th over of the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad smacked a delivery from Josh Little towards the boundary. Williamson tried to stop the ball but landed awkwardly on his right knee.

He was substituted by the Titans later in the game. Physios of both CSK and GT checked on him. Soon after, GT announced that Williamson had been ruled out of IPL 2023 and will return to New Zealand for treatment.

Williamson landed in Auckland earlier today, where local media channel Newshub NZ caught up with him. They shared a video of him walking on crutches. Williamson told reporters:

"It's not too painful at the moment."

You can watch the video here:

Will Kane Williamson miss the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

According to Newshub NZ, the seriousness of Williamson's injury is not yet known, but if it is a severe injury, the star player might miss the Cricket World Cup later this year in India.

"Judging by Williamson's reaction in the moment - clutching immediately for his knee in clear agony - he faces a lengthy period of rehabiliation," Newshub NZ reported.

Williamson will soon undergo treatment on his injured knee. As far as Gujarat Titans are concerned, the Ahmedabad-based franchise may soon announce a replacement for Kane Williamson in IPL 2023.

They are set to face Delhi Capitals in their next match of the tournament on Tuesday, April 4.

