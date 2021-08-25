"It’s a pretty good era for New Zealand cricket; we have started winning games a lot quicker" - Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson reflected that this is a “pretty good” era for New Zealand cricket. He reckons that it is not just the bowlers, but that the whole side has become a formidable unit.

The four-prong pace bowling attack consisting of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Jamieson has become a force to reckon with in the international arena.

Kyle Jamieson swears that there is no competition between the four pacers. The focus is to get 20 wickets and win the match for the side.

“It’s a pretty good era for New Zealand cricket. From my time, in a short period of time, we have started winning games a lot quicker and we as a collective are trying to take 20 wickets. If you take 20 wickets, someone takes five, doesn’t really matter. It’s about trying to win games of cricket,” Jamieson stated on Baz and Izzy for Breakfast.

The 26-year-old commended the efforts of the two senior quicks in the side for their contribution.

“You have seen Tim and Trent. Those two have been doing the job and have done it long before I have arrived. And yeah, we have been going all right and the pack is doing all right which is imperative.”

"I want to get a little bit quicker, but it has to come about in a natural way" - Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson (R) wants to gradually get a bit quicker with the ball

Kyle Jamieson has revealed that he wants to bowl a bit quicker than what he is bowling right now.

He believes that he has become a bit quicker over the last year and wants to bring in a gradual change.

“Where I was during my first international game and where I am now, there has been a bit of an increase. In my mind, I want to get a little bit quicker. But it has to come about in a natural way and not losing some skill sets that you have got at the moment.”

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder is careful not to stress it though and put his body under undue pressure.

“I am looking at guys around the world, at the top end of the bowling and also the ones hitting the 140 (kmph) mark. Certainly, some of that I would like to be but just trying to do it in the right way so that I don’t put extra stress on my body and end up sitting down for a while.”

Kyle Jamieson will be seen in action for the RCB during the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

