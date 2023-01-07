"It's a recurring problem" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's no-ball issues

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that no-balls are a recurring problem with Arshdeep Singh. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator still expects the left-arm seamer to rectify the issue.

Arshdeep overstepped the crease five times in the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer conceded 37 runs in two overs as Dasun Shanaka and Co. set a massive 207-run target for the Men in Blue and eventually won the match by 16 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra previewed the final T20I to be played in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. Regarding Arshdeep, he said:

"It was a slight anomaly in the last match, we don't bowl so many no-balls. It is true that Arshdeep has bowled the most no-balls in the last 12 months. So it's a recurring problem, a problem that has come before him repeatedly and troubled him slightly, but I would still back him to rectify it."

However, Chopra is not too concerned about the seamer's repeated transgressions, reasoning:

"It happens at times, you come out of the cold and then you are not well, and then suddenly you play and your foot does not fall at the right place, the confidence is gone and things go bad. So I would want an improvement there and it will happen, I am not worried."

#INDvsSL You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice .It's never easy

Arshdeep bowled three back-to-back no-balls in the first over he bowled, with two of the free hits going for a four and a six. He overstepped twice when he was reintroduced into the attack to bowl the 19th over, with Shanaka smoking the first free hit for a maximum.

"Sri Lanka have impressed me" - Aakash Chopra

Sri Lanka were at their attacking best in the second T20I against India. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was impressed with Sri Lanka's attitude heading into the series decider, explaining:

"Sri Lanka have impressed me because they have gone hammer and tongs. They are not looking back and saying that they will play cautiously, that they are not the best team and have lost 11 matches. They are saying they will attack and have come here with a purpose that everyone will hit."

The renowned commentator feels that the surface in Rajkot will be to the visiting spinners' liking, elaborating:

"They are trying their best to maintain the pressure. This pitch will suit them as well. It will suit their bowling because Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana bowl well and you can expect bowling from Dhananjaya de Silva."

Chopra concluded by saying that Sri Lanka have regained the belief which seemed to be missing in the first T20I. He predicted that the final game will go down to the wire.

