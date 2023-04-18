"It's surprising he didn't come in earlier" - Tom Moody on RCB holding back Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) missed the trick by holding back Wanindu Hasaranga during their run chase against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

Moody pointed out that Hasaranga has done well with the bat in international cricket and is capable of hitting the ball a long way. He opined that Bangalore should have sent the bowling all-rounder to counter his Sri Lankan teammates Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after RCB's eight-run loss to CSK, the veteran coach said:

"It's surprising he didn't come in earlier. There was moment there when his fellow countrymen were bowling. It seemed like the obvious time for him to come to the crease, and he didn't come to the crease. I'd like to see him bowl four overs before we worry about his batting. We have seen him play some very impactful innings for Sri Lanka. He has got a nice swing of the bat and does hit it cleanly."

Chasing a stiff target of 227, RCB needed someone to up the ante towards the backend of the innings after Dinesh Karthik's dismissal. However, the team management's decision to send Hasaranga at No. 9 at that juncture has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Interestingly, while Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker for Bangalore in the previous season, he hasn't bowled his full quota of four overs in the two matches that he has played so far in IPL 2023.

During the discussion, Shaun Tait emphasized that Bangalore should use the Sri Lankan all-rounder in a better way. He suggested that the spinner's confidence could take a hit if he doesn't get to bowl his four overs. Tait explained:

Notably, Hasaranga bowled just two overs against CSK, conceding 21 runs and picking up a solitary wicket.

"Harshal Patel's form is a concern" - Wasim Jaffer on the RCB pacer's underwhelming showing in IPL 2023

Speaking during the same discussion, Wasim Jaffer stated that RCB pacer Harshal Patel will have to come up with improved performances in the team's remaining encounters.

He mentioned that the right-arm seamer has not looked at his best lately. Expressing concerns over Harshal's form, Jaffer added:

"Harshal Patel's form is a concern. He has been off-colour for a while. You can't say much about [Vijaykumar] Vyshak because he is playing his second game. He had a very good first game, so too much to ask from him. Harshal Patel needs to stand up."

Harshal has failed to get going in this year's cash-rich league. The 32-year-old has picked up six wickets from five outings at an ordinary economy rate of 10.74.

