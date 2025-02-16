"It's a treat to watch an actor like you" - Indian spinner mighty impressed by Vicky Kaushal's performance in Chhaava

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reserved high praise for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. The star leg-spinner lauded the talented actor for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the recently released film Chhaava.

Chahal posted an Instagram story on Sunday, February 16, stating that he thoroughly enjoyed Kaushal's performance as the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha kingdom. Sharing a clip from the movie, the 34-year-old wrote:

"It's a treat to watch an actor like you bro."

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story. (Image Source: Instagram)

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava hit the theatres on Friday, February 14. Since its release, the period drama has been ruling the roost at the box office. According to sacnilk.com, the film earned around ₹68 crore net in the first two days in India.

Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League season

Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad. However, the seasoned campaigner was benched throughout the showpiece event and was later dropped from the national side.

His last appearance in international cricket came on August 13, 2023, against West Indies. While he has been overlooked by Indian selectors, he was in great demand at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The crafty spinner's name sparked a bidding war at the event. Teams like Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) placing bids for him.

Chahal was ultimately signed by PBKS for a whopping ₹18 crore. The deal made him the most expensive spinner in the league's history. It is worth mentioning that he is the leading wicket-taker in IPL, with 205 wickets across 159 innings at an economy rate of 7.84.

The Punjab-based side will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 25 against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the new captain of the team.

