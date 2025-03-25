"It has a special place in my heart" - MS Dhoni opens up on his favorite stadiums other than Chepauk

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni stated that, apart from Chepauk, he has a special connection with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni recalled the grand reception the team received after winning the 2007 T20 World Cup, adding that the 2011 one-day World Cup final was also played in Mumbai.

The 43-year-old is currently representing CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025. He grabbed the limelight during the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), pulling off a lightning quick stumping to send Suryakumar Yadav on his way for 29.

Speaking on The MSD Experience on JioHotstar, the veteran keeper-batter revealed about his favorite stadiums and the fond memories associated with them. The CSK superstar said:

"Well, I wouldn't say I have a second favorite because we get the same kind of reception almost everywhere. Mumbai, I have a soft corner because in 2007, when we won the T20 World Cup, we came back here and got a very warm reception. The 2011 final was also here, and there are a lot of memories, so it has a special place in my heart.

"Other than that, even if you're playing in Bangalore, the crowd is amazing, they're very loud, and all the noise stays inside the stadium. In Kolkata, big capacity crowd, the same is with Ahmedabad now. So, it becomes very difficult—who will you pick? Because they come with all their heart, they support the teams, they support cricket. Chepauk is special because with the whistle, they are very loud,” Dhoni went on to add.

The Chennai Super Kings keeper-batter faced only two balls during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. Like always, he got a rousing reception as he walked out to the middle.

"When it comes to cricket, India is the place to play" - MS Dhoni on love from fans during the IPL

Dhoni last played for India in 2019 and announced his international retirement the next year. However, despite only playing in the IPL, his popularity hasn't diminished. If anything, his legend only seems to grow each year, which is evident with the kind of admiration he gets from fans during the IPL. Reacting to all the adulation that is showered upon him, Dhoni said:

"I have always said, it's a big ‘thank you’ from the fans' side. That's what I believe. Whatever last few years I'm in and I will be playing, it's a way of them saying, ‘Thank you very much for whatever you have done,’ and it's amazing. Especially when you play a sport, what you want is the appreciation of the fans. And when it comes to cricket, India is the place to play.

"Being part of the Indian cricket team is one of the biggest things. I'm not playing international cricket, so IPL is the next best thing that can happen," the former Team India captain concluded.

Dhoni will next be seen in action when Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

