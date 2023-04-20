"It was a surprise" - Shaun Pollock on RR sending Riyan Parag to bat ahead of Dhruv Jurel during run chase vs LSG in IPL 2023

Shaun Pollock reckons that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) erred tactically by sending Riyan Pagar ahead of Dhruv Jurel in the batting order in their IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The former South African all-rounder opined that Jurel should have come out to bat before Parag during the run chase, given his impressive run in the tournament. Pollock suggested that with the game on the line, Rajasthan needed to get an in-form player in.

Parag, who came to bat at No. 6, failed to up the ante for his team, finishing with an unbeaten 15 off 12 balls. RR ultimately suffered a 10-run loss in the encounter.

Speaking to Cricbuzz following the match, Pollock said:

"For me, it's a no-brainer that you've got to send him before Riyan Parag. We looked at the way Jurel struck in the last game. I understand that you sometimes want to get your players back into form and maybe get them going.

"But at that stage of the game, it was the result that was counting and you've got to go with someone who has looked like he's striking it okay. It was a surprise when Parag came in at that point."

Jurel was finally sent in when Rajasthan required 14 runs from the final three balls. The right-handed batter almost managed to clear the ropes on the very first delivery he faced, only for Deepak Hooda to take a fantastic catch at the long-on boundary.

The talented youngster has impressed many with his explosive cameos this season and has a wonderful strike rate of 177.14 to his name. Parag, on the other hand, has mustered just 54 runs from five outings at an ordinary strike rate of 112.50.

"Sometimes you can overcomplicate it in T20 cricket" - Michael Vaughan on RR holding back Dhruv Jurel

During the discussion, former England captain Michael Vaughan emphasized the importance of sending in in-form players to bat at the right time in such encounters.

He pointed out that the team management can at times make wrong decisions by overcomplicating things in T20 cricket. Vaughan noted that Rajasthan wasted the likes of Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have finished games for them with the bat in the tournament, adding:

"You've got Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have been striking nicely. I think sometimes you can overcomplicate it in T20 cricket. When you have got players in form, get them out there."

Although RR failed to cross the line against LSG, they continue to remain at the top of the points table. Sanju Samson and Co. have managed to win four out of their six IPL 2023 games so far.

