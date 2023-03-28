"It surprised me when they broke the bank for Ben Stokes" - Aakash Chopra on Stokes' role for CSK in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels England star Ben Stokes can be a success for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023 only if he bats in the top order.

CSK shelled out a whopping INR 16.25 crore to secure Stokes' services, a move which baffled Chopra. He feels that with the conditions in Chepauk suitable for spinners, Stokes would probably bat in the top three and that anything lower would be tricky.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the potential opening partnership between Ben Stokes and Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK in IPL 2023:

"It surprised me when they broke the bank for Ben Stokes because I don't know how he will perform in the conditions in Chennai. He is someone who likes to take a bit of time before playing his shots and also likes to bat in the top order. So will it be Ruturaj who will hit the ground running? It will be interesting to see."

Aakash Chopra on CSK returning to their 'fortress' Chepauk

Aakash Chopra also believes that the Super Kings returning to play their home games at Chepauk gives them a massive edge over other teams. He reckons that if the Men in Yellow manage to win the majority of their home games, it would only make their road to the playoffs that easier.

On this, Chopra stated:

"They have filled their team with multi-faceted players and will also be bolstered by the return of Deepak Chahar. The Chepauk has become a fortress which not many have been able to breach. Out of those seven games, if they win even four to five, they will need just two to three wins from the remaining games so this is a huge advantage for them."

Aakash Chopra also shed light on how being heavy on the experience side of things helps CSK's in-game management. He added:

"Experience is this team's biggest strength. If you look at the team, there players brimming with experience right down the line-up. They know how to handle pressure and the experience also teaches them during league games that don't lose the matches with a big margin because net run rate will always be a factor."

Chennai Super Kings will kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

