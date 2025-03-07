"It takes me right back" - Sourav Ganguly plays his iconic shots at Delhi Capitals training ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turned back the clock with his iconic shots during a training session ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The Capitals’ Director of Cricket shared a post of himself in the DC jersey playing on a ground with an infectious smile.

Notably, Ganguly is among only three Indian batters with over 11,000 runs in ODIs. Overall, the southpaw has more than 18,000 runs in international cricket across formats, comprising 38 tons and 107 half-centuries.

As a skipper, he led India to 97 wins in 195 games, including the Champions Trophy 2002 title when the Men in Blue emerged as joint winners alongside Sri Lanka. He also guided India to the 2003 ODI World Cup final. Ganguly has also played for numerous IPL franchises, including the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sharing the post on Friday (March 7), Ganguly captioned the video on Facebook:

“That sound, that feeling – It takes me right back.”

Watch the clip below:

Following his retirement, he joined IPL franchise DC as an advisor in 2019. The 52-year-old then served as the BCCI President from 2019 to 2022 before returning to the franchise in 2023. He also manages Delhi’s women's team in the WPL, as well as the men's team for Pretoria Capitals and Dubai Capitals in SA20 and ILT20, respectively.

At DC, Ganguly will work with the coaching staff which includes Venugopal Rao (Director of cricket), Hemang Badani (Head coach), Matthew Mott (Assistant coach), and Munaf Patel (Bowling coach). The Capitals also recently announced former England batter Kevin Pietersen as their mentor ahead of the 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc, KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, T. Natarajan, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, and Madhav Tiwari.

The Capitals missed out on a playoff berth due to a poor net run rate in the 2024 edition of the T20 league. They will begin their quest for their maiden title against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Vizag on March 24.

