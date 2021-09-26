"It will be the game of the weekend" - Brad Hogg predicts an "upset" when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings

Brad Hogg has predicted that we will witness the “upset” of the weekend when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. He expects the Knight Riders to continue their winning momentum and get the better of the top-ranked Super Kings.

Both the Knight Riders and the Super Kings have been on a roll in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, winning both their matches so far, dominating their opponents in the process.

Hogg reckons it will be a nail-biter of a game between the two in-form outfits.

“The upset of the weekend tonight. Backing Kolkata Knight Riders to continue a bit of momentum and take the honours against the might of Chennai Super Kings in a nail bitter (biter). It will be the game of the weekend,” Brad Hogg wrote on Twitter.

Chennai Super Kings have had the upper hand against the Knight Riders historically, winning 16 of the 25 matches against Kolkata.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #IPL2021 RCB in trouble with balance of team. The break has created holes that they don't have the players to fill. Tonight is a big game, if they lose this they may need 3 wins from 4 games due to their NRR. #RCBvMI RCB in trouble with balance of team. The break has created holes that they don't have the players to fill. Tonight is a big game, if they lose this they may need 3 wins from 4 games due to their NRR. #RCBvMI #IPL2021

"RCB in trouble with balance of team" - Brad Hogg reckons it is a must win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight

Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost both their matches in the second phase of the IPL 2021

Brad Hogg has opined that tonight’s match against the Mumbai Indians will be crucial for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They have struggled to get the team combination right in the second phase of the IPL, with some big names absent from the squad. Hogg pointed out that the Royal Challengers will have to win three out of their next four games to qualify for the playoffs if they lose tonight.

“RCB in trouble with balance of team. The break has created holes that they don't have the players to fill. Tonight is a big game, if they lose this they may need 3 wins from 4 games due to their NRR,” Brad Hogg wrote.

Also Read

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #IPL2021 RCB in trouble with balance of team. The break has created holes that they don't have the players to fill. Tonight is a big game, if they lose this they may need 3 wins from 4 games due to their NRR. #RCBvMI RCB in trouble with balance of team. The break has created holes that they don't have the players to fill. Tonight is a big game, if they lose this they may need 3 wins from 4 games due to their NRR. #RCBvMI #IPL2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in third position in the points table with 10 points from 9 matches. They have the worst net run rate among all eight teams at -0.720.

Edited by Diptanil Roy