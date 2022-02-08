"It will be nice to come back to where I started" - Ravichandran Ashwin hints at CSK return ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his desire to return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

In a conversation with former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, Ashwin was asked where he sees himself in the next season of the IPL. The 35-year-old cricketer without hesitation stated that he wants to make a comeback to his former team, based out of his hometown.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it. But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch."

Ashwin was roped in by CSK in 2008 as a rookie and plied his trade for the franchise until 2015. In the 95 games he played for the Yellow Army, the celebrated off-spinner scalped 90 wickets at an average of 24.2.

Ashwin then joined Rising Pune Supergiant when CSK was suspended from the IPL in 2016 and 2017 before making a move to Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) in 2018.

Ravichandran Ashwin was then traded to the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2020 before being released after last season.

"Your future is about anywhere and everywhere" - Ravichandran Ashwin on appearing early in the auction

The Indian international is among the 10 marquee cricketers at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. Ashwin believes there is a disadvantage in appearing early in the auction with the franchises yet to settle down. Ashwin stated:

"Actually to be very honest, I have got no clue about where I might be ending up. The reason being it's early up in the auction, some teams have got money, some teams have already retained a lot of players and I just feel it's going to be a real topsy turvy sort of a curve."

He added:

"If you come and present yourself in the first three or four people in the marquee set, then your future is just about anywhere and everywhere. If you come maybe after five players and I think there are a few teams that will have money and there will be an even game happening and there will be people going after."

Ravichandran Ashwin has set his base price at INR 2 crores. The mega-auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar