"Itne toh legend league mein nahi chorte bhai" - Former cricketer slams catching standards after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed the catching standards after the IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game was played on Tuesday, April 8, in Mullanpur.
While it was a high-scoring game where both teams scored over 200 runs, the fielding standards were slightly poor as many catches were dropped by both sides.
CSK in particular struggled with multiple dropped chances which also eventually cost them the game. Irfan Pathan voiced his opinion on the catching standards after the game, highlighting the poor quality from both teams.
Pathan put out a tweet on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle where he said that eight catches were dropped in the IPL 2025 game between PBKS and CSK. He added that so many catches are not dropped even in the Legends League.
"8 drop catches in the game today. Itne to legend league mein Nahi chorte bhai," his tweet read.
CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed dropped a return catch from Priyansh Arya in the very first over, and the batter went on to smash a sensational hundred. Ravindra Jadeja misjudged a regulation catch, which is a rare sight, while Mukhesh Choudhary dropped another opportunity to dismiss Priyansh.
CSK slump to fourth straight loss in IPL 2025
Five-time IPL champions CSK are finding it tough this season. Their campaign seems to be all over the place at the moment. They began with a win over the Mumbai Indians at home. However, they have been unable to win a single game post the opening victory.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs at home. They then lost by six runs against Rajasthan Royals before suffering a 25-run loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals.
Their 18-run loss against PBKS is their fourth straight defeat of the tournament. With just one and two points from five games, they continue to struggle at the bottom of the table, placed ninth, only a spot ahead of last-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.
CSK will have to recollect and regroup quickly if they have to turn things around from this stage with nine more matches to go.
