"Itni garmi hai, kon khelega aaj" - Twitterati trolls Rohit Sharma for not playing against KKR; named as impact sub

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai-based franchise will be led by Suryakumar Yadav during the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is not part of the playing XI due to a stomach bug.
"Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug," Suryakumar Yadav said during the toss.
However, the Indian skipper has been named among the substitutes for the Mumbai Indians against KKR. Rohit Sharma is one of five subs alongside Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod and Kumar Kartikeya.
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Thus, there is a possibility of Rohit Sharma coming on as an impact player for Mumbai Indians during the second innings.
Cameroon Green is expected to open the innings for Mumbai Indians if the franchise decides not to bring Rohit Sharma as the impact substitute for the MI vs KKR encounter.
Mumbai Indians have also handed a debut to Arjun Tendulkar, who received his cap from skipper Rohit Sharma. They have also brought Duan Jansen into the playing 11 for the match. KKR, on the other hand, will be playing with an unchanged team.
MI vs KKR: Playing XI for today's IPL 2023 match
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
Fans react to Rohit Sharma being named as an impact substitute.
Fans on Twitter have mixed reactions to Rohit Sharma not playing the game and being named as a sub. Here are a few reactions from the fans.
