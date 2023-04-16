MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16. This game will be the first one of the double-header.

After two ordinary performances, Mumbai got their act right against a hapless Delhi Capitals (DC), registering a six-wicket win over David Warner and co. Bowling first, MI did a good job of restricting DC to 172 as Piyush Chawla (3/22), Jason Behrendorff (3/23) and Riley Meredith (2/34) came up with impressive performances.

Rohit Sharma then guided the chase with a sublime half-century. Mumbai would, of course, love runs from Suryakumar Yadav.

While Rinku Singh’s blitz helped KKR stun Gujarat Titans (GT), the franchise suffered in the wake of an onslaught from Harry Brook (100* off 55) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kolkata fought hard in a chase of 229 as Nitish Rana and Rinku scored valiant fifties. It wasn’t enough though.

Today's MI vs KKR toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Mumbai are being led by Suryakumar Yadav as Rohit Sharma is out with a stomach bug. Speaking about bowling first, SKY said:

“The wickets looks a little dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later.”

Arjun Tendulkar is making his debut for Mumbai Indians.

MI vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Mumbai subs: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR subs: Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Today's MI vs KKR pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the surface is a very interesting one. There isn't a lot of grass and some of the cracks are showing. It is still a hard surface but because the grass has been shaven so closely, this surface could grip with so many spinners on show for KKR and 1-2 for Mumbai Indians. It could also hold a bit to encourage the slower bowlers. The fast men need to work a bit harder today.

Today's MI vs KKR match players list

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh , Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

MI vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

