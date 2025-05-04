"Jadeja was at fault" - Former Indian cricketer's scathing attack on star all-rounder after RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary criticized Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the DRS mishap involving Dewald Brevis in the IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3. The incident transpired during CSK's tense run-chase of a massive 214 set by RCB.

Ad

Brevis walked in, with CSK coasting at 172/3 in 16.2 overs, requiring only 42 off 22 deliveries. However, he missed a full toss from Lungi Ngidi and got struck on the pad, resulting in the umpire adjudging him LBW.

Despite the ball clearly missing the leg stump, Brevis and Jadeja could not come to a consensus on taking the DRS before the expiration time. The South African batter had to walk back for a first-ball duck. The dismissal proved costly as CSK eventually lost the game by two runs.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the incident post-game on Cricbuzz, Tiwary said (via Hindustan Times):

"Even Jadeja was at fault. As a senior player, you could have asked for the review yourself."

Tiwary's remarks came after former Indian opener Virender Sehwag blamed Brevis for not taking the review immediately.

"Only Brevis can tell us why he didn't take the review in time. Why was he so late? It's Brevis' fault, not the umpire's. The timer is shown on the big screen. He ran for a single and then he went for the second. Don't you know that the umpire has given you out?," he said (via aforementioned source).

Ad

Sehwag added:

"Okay, I understand it was a wrong decision. It was a blunder, it was missing the stump. The DRS is there to get rid of the howlers. As soon as the umpire gave his decision, the timer of 15 seconds started at the ground. It's okay, we didn't get to see that on the screen. Why did he take so much time?"

Ad

Brevis came into the match after two 30+ scores in his first two games this season. Unfortunately for CSK, the defeat was their fourth consecutive and ninth in their last 10 outings.

CSK in danger of their first-ever last-place finish

Expand Tweet

Ad

CSK's latest defeat to RCB leaves them in danger of finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in IPL history. The five-time champions have struggled throughout the season after winning their opening game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Renowned for their home dominance, CSK have failed to conquer even conditions at Chepauk Stadium, losing five out of their six home games. They sit on four points from 11 games, needing at least two wins from their final three matches to avoid finishing last.

Their next encounter is against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More