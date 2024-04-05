"Jadeja ko hi khelne de, warna Dhoni aa jayega" - Fans react as Pat Cummins withdraws appeal against Ravindra Jadeja in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins withdrew the appeal against Ravindra Jadeja for obstructing the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday (April 5).

For the unversed, the incident took place in the penultimate over of CSK's innings. Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a yorker and Jadeja hit it back to the bowler. The pacer took a shy at the stumps but Jadeja came in the way of the throw. The umpires got together and decided to get the third umpire involved but Cummins withdrew the appeal.

Jadeja, who was batting on 25 (20) finished with an unbeaten 31 runs off 23 deliveries.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Cummins' move. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif wrote:

"Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20?"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What has happened in SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash so far?

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl against Chennai Super Kings after winning the toss in the IPL clash on Friday.

Batting first, the Super Kings posted 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Shivam Dube starred with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 24 balls in an innings comprising four sixes and two boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad chipped in with valuable contributions of 35 (30), 31 (23) and 26 (22), respectively.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket each.

In response, the Sunrisers were 135/3 after 15 overs, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. Aiden Markram was the last batter to be dismissed, lbw by Moeen Ali.

Pat Cummins and Co. will next play Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on April 9. Meanwhile, CSK will face Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 8.

Follow the SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and updates here.