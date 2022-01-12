Ravindra Jadeja’s new ‘Pushpa Raj’ look makes fans go crazy; all-rounder cautions against smoking

Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture on his Instagram and Twitter handles on Wednesday in a completely new look inspired by Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun’s character, the protagonist in the movie, inspired the all-rounder's new look. The all-rounder captioned the image in Telugu:

“Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu”

It translates to:

“Do you think Pushpa means flower? No its fire.”

Ravindrasinh jadeja @imjadeja

Fireuuuu



P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only. Pushpa ante Flower anukunnavaFireuuuuP.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only. Pushpa ante Flower anukunnavaFireuuuu🔥P.S- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only. https://t.co/yykAlGLLwb

The portrayal of the character required the use of a beedi (hand rolled thin cigarette).

Hence, he correctly cautioned his followers on media platforms to avoid smoking and added that he does not endorse the practice himself either.

“P.S.- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only.”

Likes and comments started to pour in as fans liked the all-rounder’s new look. A few followers also went on to comment that Jaddu's look was better than Allu Arjun’s on-screen character.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently nursing a torn ligament, training at NCA

Jadeja was last seen in action during the first test against New Zealand at the start of December 2021. He scored a half-century in the first innings and also picked up four wickets in the second innings.

He missed the second match of the series in Mumbai due to a swollen forearm.

It was later reported that the all-rounder was nursing a torn ligament due to which he would miss the test series against South Africa.

The all-rounder was recently seen in multiple social media posts with Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzuvendra Chahal. He is training at the NCA in Bangalore to be match-fit to make a come-back to the national side.

In a recent media interaction, Indian captain Virat Kohli suggested that the all-rounder has been very valuable to India.

He said:

“Everyone understands [his value] and what he has done for the team, but I think Ash has been playing that role pretty well for us.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The southpaw will not participate in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa either.

Edited by Diptanil Roy