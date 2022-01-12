Ravindra Jadeja’s new ‘Pushpa Raj’ look makes fans go crazy; all-rounder cautions against smoking

Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture on his Instagram and Twitter handles on Wednesday in a completely new look inspired by Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise.
Allu Arjun’s character, the protagonist in the movie, inspired the all-rounder's new look. The all-rounder captioned the image in Telugu:
“Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava Fireuuuu”
It translates to:
“Do you think Pushpa means flower? No its fire.”
The portrayal of the character required the use of a beedi (hand rolled thin cigarette).
Hence, he correctly cautioned his followers on media platforms to avoid smoking and added that he does not endorse the practice himself either.
“P.S.- Smoking and consumption of tobacco is injurious to health. I do not endorse any form of smoking and the beedi used in the image is for graphic purposes only.”
Likes and comments started to pour in as fans liked the all-rounder’s new look. A few followers also went on to comment that Jaddu's look was better than Allu Arjun’s on-screen character.
Ravindra Jadeja is currently nursing a torn ligament, training at NCA
Jadeja was last seen in action during the first test against New Zealand at the start of December 2021. He scored a half-century in the first innings and also picked up four wickets in the second innings.
He missed the second match of the series in Mumbai due to a swollen forearm.
It was later reported that the all-rounder was nursing a torn ligament due to which he would miss the test series against South Africa.
The all-rounder was recently seen in multiple social media posts with Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzuvendra Chahal. He is training at the NCA in Bangalore to be match-fit to make a come-back to the national side.
In a recent media interaction, Indian captain Virat Kohli suggested that the all-rounder has been very valuable to India.
He said:
“Everyone understands [his value] and what he has done for the team, but I think Ash has been playing that role pretty well for us.”
The southpaw will not participate in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa either.