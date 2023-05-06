"Jaha bowling friendly pitch aayi smash lo waha Suryakumar Yadav nahi maar payega" - Fans react as MI batter departs for 26 off 22 balls vs CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to score big against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. The right-handed batter looked good for his 26 runs off 22 deliveries, including three boundaries, but failed to consolidate.

The 32-year-old, however, saved MI from a precarious position with a 55-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera. He was eventually bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over, reducing the visitors to 69/4 after 10.3 overs. It was Yadav’s fourth dismissal against Jadeja in the T20 league.

Fans on Twitter looked disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav, and some questioned his credentials as a batter on a bowling-friendly pitch. One user tweeted:

"Jaha bowling friendly pitch aayi,samajh lo waha Suryakumar Yadav nahi maar payega.... (Suryakumar Yadav can't score on bowling-frendly pitches."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Sports Information @HPcricketINFO18



Ravindra Jadeja gets Sky for the 4th time! Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 26 in 22 balls.Ravindra Jadeja gets Sky for the 4th time! #CSKvsMI Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 26 in 22 balls.Ravindra Jadeja gets Sky for the 4th time!#CSKvsMI

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



4* - RAVINDRA JADEJA (4th time today)

3 - Yuzvendra Chahal

3 - Kagiso Rabada

3 - Ravi Bishnoi

3 - Sandeep Sharma

#IPL2023 #CSKvMI Bowlers to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav most times in T20s :-4* - RAVINDRA JADEJA (4th time today)3 - Yuzvendra Chahal3 - Kagiso Rabada3 - Ravi Bishnoi3 - Sandeep Sharma Bowlers to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav most times in T20s :-4* - RAVINDRA JADEJA (4th time today)3 - Yuzvendra Chahal3 - Kagiso Rabada3 - Ravi Bishnoi3 - Sandeep Sharma#IPL2023 #CSKvMI

Vishnu Sivadasan @Vishnu1002Arago Suryakumar Yadav vs Slow Left arm orthodox



In IPL



Avg - 25.4, SR - 102, Outs - 10



In T20I



Avg - 45.5, SR - 125.5, Outs - 4 Suryakumar Yadav vs Slow Left arm orthodoxIn IPLAvg - 25.4, SR - 102, Outs - 10In T20IAvg - 45.5, SR - 125.5, Outs - 4

Ashish Yadav @yadavAshish94

Rohit Sharma ka captaincy bahut kharab h #suryakumaryadav ko 2nd hi batting ke liye bhejna chahiyeRohit Sharma ka captaincy bahut kharab h #suryakumaryadav ko 2nd hi batting ke liye bhejna chahiye Rohit Sharma ka captaincy bahut kharab h

Amrutaaa @amruta_sawant03

#MIvsCSK SuryaKumar Yadhav wicket taken by Ravindra Jadeja. SuryaKumar Yadhav wicket taken by Ravindra Jadeja.#MIvsCSK https://t.co/vMBHWkmpgG

Rohit Walia @RohitWalia_03



A) when on song he doesn't finish the matches.



B) not so impactful, yet, in big matches. For ex: Ind vs pak, knockouts, mi vs csk etc



#CricketTwitter #SuryakumarYadav is a phenomenal talent, but the problem so far isA) when on song he doesn't finish the matches.B) not so impactful, yet, in big matches. For ex: Ind vs pak, knockouts, mi vs csk etc #SuryakumarYadav is a phenomenal talent, but the problem so far is A) when on song he doesn't finish the matches.B) not so impactful, yet, in big matches. For ex: Ind vs pak, knockouts, mi vs csk etc#CricketTwitter

Cricket buzz @keshab_ksav @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar is flat track bully.he can't play his chiky shots when temperament required....India will do mistake if they will continue with him in ODI... @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar is flat track bully.he can't play his chiky shots when temperament required....India will do mistake if they will continue with him in ODI...

Yadav has, so far, had a mixed season with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has scored 293 runs at a strike rate of 175.44, including three half-centuries.

It’s worth mentioning that MI retained the Mumbai batter for ₹8 crore following his heroics with the bat during IPL 2022 campaign. He scored 303 runs in only eight games at a strike rate of 145.67, including three half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav’s MI set a 140-run target for CSK

A clinical bowling performance from CSK helped them restrict MI to 139/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/15. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande also scalped a couple of wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up a solitary wicket.

For MI, Nehal Wadhera registered his maiden half-century in IPL, scoring 64 runs off 51 balls, including eight boundaries and a six. Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 26 (22) and 20 (21), respectively. The remaining other MI batters departed for single-digit scores, barring Rohit Sharma, who was out for a duck.

