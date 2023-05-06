"Jaha bowling friendly pitch aayi smash lo waha Suryakumar Yadav nahi maar payega" - Fans react as MI batter departs for 26 off 22 balls vs CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to score big against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. The right-handed batter looked good for his 26 runs off 22 deliveries, including three boundaries, but failed to consolidate.
The 32-year-old, however, saved MI from a precarious position with a 55-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera. He was eventually bowled by Ravindra Jadeja in the 11th over, reducing the visitors to 69/4 after 10.3 overs. It was Yadav’s fourth dismissal against Jadeja in the T20 league.
Fans on Twitter looked disappointed with Suryakumar Yadav, and some questioned his credentials as a batter on a bowling-friendly pitch. One user tweeted:
"Jaha bowling friendly pitch aayi,samajh lo waha Suryakumar Yadav nahi maar payega.... (Suryakumar Yadav can't score on bowling-frendly pitches."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Yadav has, so far, had a mixed season with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has scored 293 runs at a strike rate of 175.44, including three half-centuries.
It’s worth mentioning that MI retained the Mumbai batter for ₹8 crore following his heroics with the bat during IPL 2022 campaign. He scored 303 runs in only eight games at a strike rate of 145.67, including three half-centuries.
Suryakumar Yadav’s MI set a 140-run target for CSK
A clinical bowling performance from CSK helped them restrict MI to 139/8 in their allotted 20 overs.
Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/15. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande also scalped a couple of wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up a solitary wicket.
For MI, Nehal Wadhera registered his maiden half-century in IPL, scoring 64 runs off 51 balls, including eight boundaries and a six. Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 26 (22) and 20 (21), respectively. The remaining other MI batters departed for single-digit scores, barring Rohit Sharma, who was out for a duck.
Follow CSK vs MI live score updates here.
