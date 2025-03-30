Jake Fraser-McGurk takes a brilliant leaping catch in the deep to end Aniket Verma's heroic 74-run knock in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Aniket Verma's stunning one-man show came to an end courtesy of a brilliant catch by Jake Fraser-McGurk in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The right-handed batter scored a stunning 41-ball 74 to salvage his side's innings at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakapatnam on Sunday, March 30.

After his promising cameo against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad recently, Aniket Verma was promoted to No.5 over Heinrich Klaasen. Battling at a time of crisis right away after SRH were reduced to 25-3 in the third over, the youngster had to watch Head perish to Mitchell Starc soon after.

Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, the rookie played with intent, taking on the bowlers in the middle overs, and forging a crucial partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the fifth wicket. Verma took down the spinners in brilliant fashion, smashing both Vipraj Nigam and Axar Patel for boundaries consistently.

He raced to his maiden fifty off just 33 deliveries, and being the last recognised batter, continued to rack up the runs. During the 16th over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, the batter tried to clear the mid-wicket boundary, rocking back to play the pull shot. Despite a decent connection, the fielder in the deep was in contention. Jake Fraser-McGurk timed his leap to perfection to pluck the ball out of thin air.

Have a look at the stunning take right here:

The youngster was left shocked after Jake Fraser-McGurk's stunning catch in the deep, which abruptly ended his innings when he was in fine touch.

SRH trying to muster a competitive total after Aniket Verma's dismissal

SRH were forced to deploy Wiaan Mulder as the impact sub in a bid to add some runs towards the end while also being a bowling option. So far, it was Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who came in on during the impact sub with only three overseas players in the initial playing XI.

SRH were reduced to 148-8 after Aniket Verma's wicket. As of writing, SRH are placed at 161-8 after 18 overs, with the lower order pair of Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder trying to boost the first innings total.

