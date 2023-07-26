"Jaldi aaoge, to jaldi jaaoge"- Arzan Nagwaswalla on Jasprit Bumrah’s valuable advice

Arzan Nagwaswalla was away from competitive cricket from almost six months due to an elbow injury that he sustained during Gujarat's Ranji Trophy game against Tripura last season.

The injury meant that Nagwaswalla's season was over and he had to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. The left-arm pacer there got a chance to interat with Gujarat teammate and star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was recovering from a back injury.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Arzan Nagwaswalla explained the advice that Jaspit Bumrah gave him during his time at the NCA. He spoke about how Bumrah made him understand the importance of process and not doing things in a haste and said:

"I got to speak to him recently when we both were at the NCA for our respective rehabs. The one thing he told me there has stuck with me. He said "Jaldi aaoge, to jaldi jaaoge". He meant that if I come through the system , get groomed well and then come into the Indian team, I could be in the team for a long time. Many have made their debut but haven't played after a series here and there. He made me understand that I should be patient and put in the right process to come into the Indian team."

Arzan Nagwaswalla on not having played IPL

Arzan Nagwaswalla is yet to play in the IPL and it is quite surprising given how impressive he has been in domestic cricket across formats. However, he spoke about why it was important for him to think about only things which he can control, which is giving his best on the field.

On this, he stated:

"Obviously it is disappointing for any player because every player wants to play in the IPL. Definitely there's a great chance of playing for India if you do well in the IPL and there are so many examples of the same as well. So it is disappointing not to get selected, but everything is going to happen at its own time because you cannot control the future. So you can only control the controllable."

With left-arm pacers being in demand in the IPL, it seems just a matter of time before Nagwaswalla makes his debut in the tournament and possibly propels his India dreams.