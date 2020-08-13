Jasprit Bumrah acknowledges a child imitating his bowling action on the streets 

In a country where most kids want to grow up to become a batsman, star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is inspiring children to take up bowling. Not just in India, but budding cricketers from around the world are imitating the pacer’s unique bowling action.

Last year, Jasprit Bumrah had reacted to a clip of an Australian boy copying his bowling action. And on Wednesday, the star quick acknowledged yet another video of a kid imitating his bowling style.

The video shows the child bowling on the street and imitating Jasprit Bumrah like a pro. His action is difficult to imitate because of the unique run-up and the high-arm action.

On coming across the video, Jasprit Bumrah tweeted: “The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it.”

The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it 💪🏼 https://t.co/1xdtn1E77F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 12, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the few bowlers in the world who can bowl in all three formats. After making his debut in 2016 as a white-ball specialist, the fast bowler became a regular in the Test team in no time.

The Mumbai Indians pacer has a five-wicket haul in four overseas nations - South Africa, West Indies, England and Australia. Apart from that, he also has a hat-trick against the Windies.

Jasprit Bumrah gearing up for IPL 2020

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Jasprit Bumrah will be seen in action next in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. The IPL has been moved out of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be played in three cities in the UAE – Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai – from September 19 to November 10.

The Mumbai franchise, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be eyeing its fifth title this time around. Last year, they beat Chennai Super Kings by one run in the final. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 82 wickets in his 77-match IPL career at an economy of under eight.