Jasprit Bumrah posts heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sanjana, Jimmy Neesham brutally trolls him

Jasprit Bumrah celebrated his wife Sanjana Ganesan’s birthday with an adorable message on social media.

While many were impressed by the pacer’s actions, Jasprit Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate and social media star Jimmy Neesham came up with a hilarious comment to troll the bowler.

The Indian speed gun posted a picture with Sanjana Ganesan on Thursday, along with a heartwarming birthday wish.

Jasprit Bumrah shared a beautiful black and white picture of himself with Sanjana Ganesan, presumably from the time the couple got married in March. He wished his wife a happy birthday, writing how she steals his heart every day.

Several fans flocked to the comments section to celebrate the happy couple, while also wishing Sanjana Ganesan a happy birthday. But Jimmy Neesham was at it again with his social media antics, posting a funny comment on Bumrah’s picture.

The Kiwi all-rounder hilariously described how he first thought Jasprit Bumrah was referring to Trent Boult in the adorable caption. Jimmy Neesham made the following comment on the 27-year-old's Instagram post.

“Thought you were talking about @trrrent_ for a minute”, wrote Neesham while referring to Trent Boult.

Over the past few years, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have become one of the deadliest bowling duos in the IPL.

The Mumbai Indians pace bowling duo enjoy a great relationship on and off the pitch, and it was the same camaraderie that Jimmy Neesham referred to with his comical comment.

Jimmy Neesham shared a dressing room with Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2021

Jimmy Neesham recently joined the Boult-Bumrah duo in the Mumbai Indians dressing room, with the all-rounder part of the MI squad for IPL 2021.

He played just one game in 2021, featuring in MI’s thrilling four-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings.

Jimmy Neesham has developed a cult following with his top notch social media game, and his cheeky comment on Bumrah’s post proved he is one of the most entertaining cricketers on the internet.