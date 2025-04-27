Jasprit Bumrah removes in-form Aiden Markram cheaply to become all-time leading wicket-taker for his franchise in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke a big record during his team’s IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The pace spearhead dismissed in-form Aiden Markram for just nine runs off 11 balls, to become the all-time leading wicket-taker for MI in IPL history.

The 31-year-old broke the previous record held by Lasith Malinga, who had scalped 170 wickets in 122 matches. Bumrah achieved the feat in his 139th game.

The Indian pacer bowled a back-of-a-length ball on the leg stump in the third over of LSG’s run chase. Markram flicked it in the air but failed to time it properly, holing out to Naman Dhir at deep backward square leg.

Most wickets for MI in IPL

171 Jasprit Bumrah 170 Laisth Malinga 127 Harbhajan Singh 71 Mitchell McClenaghan 69 Kieron Pollard 65 Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah has been a huge asset for MI since he joined the franchise in 2013. He has 25+ scalps against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC). The five-time champions retained him for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton help MI set a 216-run target for LSG in the IPL 2025 match

Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton helped MI post 215/7 in their IPL 2025 game against LSG. Yadav smashed 54 runs off 28 balls with the help of four sixes and as many boundaries. Opener Ryan Rickelton was equally brilliant with his 58 off 32 deliveries, comprising four maximums and six boundaries.

Will Jacks, Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch also chipped in with 29 (21), 25* (11), and 20 (10), respectively. Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan were the leading wicket-takers for LSG, returning with two wickets apiece. Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket each.

In response, the Super Giants were 60/2 after 6.1 overs at the time of writing.

