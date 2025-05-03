Jaya Bhardwaj poses with Deepak Chahar in his hilarious ‘punishment’ outfit after RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Jaya Bhardwaj, wife of Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Deepak Chahar, shared a playful post on social media after MI's IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the photo, Deepak can be seen wearing a hilarious Superman-themed 'punishment' outfit, typically worn by players who are late to MI's team meetings, practice sessions, or the team bus.

This lighthearted moment followed MI’s dominant performance in the match against RR, where they posted 217/2 while batting first. Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) were the standout performers, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya both finished unbeaten on 48 off 23 balls.

In reply, RR struggled to get going and were bowled out for just 117 runs in 16.1 overs, falling short by 100 runs. RR were thus eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.

On Friday, May 2, Jaya shared the amusing image on Instagram, with Deepak proudly sporting his ‘punishment’ costume. She captioned the post:

“When you are late to a @mumbaiindians meeting, so they make you fly there instead. Presenting Superman @deepak_chahar9.”

Meanwhile, MI's official X handle also shared a picture featuring Deepak Chahar alongside Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ryan Rickelton, Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, and Satyanarayana Raju, all of whom were sporting the punishment outfit.

MI will be back in action on Tuesday, May 6, when they face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A look at Deepak Chahar's performance in IPL 2025

Deepak Chahar was acquired by the Mumbai Indians for INR 9.25 crore during the 2025 mega auction. The 32-year-old has played 11 matches this season so far, claiming nine wickets at an average of 32.66 and an economy rate of 9.18.

Overall, the pacer has featured in 92 IPL matches, taking 86 wickets at an average of 29.24 and an economy rate of 8.10, with his best bowling performance being 4/13. He previously played for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

