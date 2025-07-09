Jharkhand women’s team player gets teary-eyed after interacting with MS Dhoni post IPL 2025 [Watch]

A Jharkhand women's team player was all teary-eyed after interacting with MS Dhoni recently. The legendary captain, who hails from Ranchi, was seen at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium Complex, where the youngster had the opportunity to interact with him.

The women's team player was in tears during the conversation with the CSK stalwart, dressed in a casual white t-shirt and black tracks. In what was a fan girl moment, she was in awe and all smiles, watching on as MS Dhoni walked away.

Post the IPL 2025 season, Dhoni has been often spotted in Ranchi, his hometown, where he has been seen taking his bikes and cars out for drives and visiting the JSCA International Stadium Complex. He celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday, July 7, at his farmhouse in the presence of friends and family.

Will MS Dhoni play the IPL 2026 season?

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, among the burning questions is whether MS Dhoni will feature in the tournament once again during the next season in 2026.

As Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out after a few initial games, Dhoni took over as captain of the team till the end of the tournament. However, CSK had a poor campaign as they finished at the very bottom of the table with just four wins out of 14 matches.

Looking at MS Dhoni's performance with the bat, he scored 196 runs from 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17. Whether he returns for the next season will depend on several factors. Dhoni stated that he has four to five months to decide and that there is no hurry, adding that every year it takes more effort to keep the body fit. (via Star Sports)

Notably, he is among the most successful captains in the league, having led CSK to five titles.

