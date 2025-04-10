Jitesh Sharma juggles before holding on to a sky-high catch to send Jake Fraser-McGurk packing for 7 in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Jitesh Sharma took a sky-high catch to get rid of swashbuckling opener Jake Fraser-McGurk in the IPL 2025 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. With the catch, the wicketkeeper helped hurt DC’s run chase, reducing them to 10/2.
The right-hander walked back for seven runs off six deliveries. This was his third failure in four games this season, returning with scores of 0, 38, 1, and 7 (today). The Capitals had retained him for a whopping INR 9 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
The dismissal came in the third over of Delhi’s run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a length ball outside off that seamed away after pitching. Jake took an ugly swipe across the line but only managed a top edge that went high in the night sky.
Jitesh moved to his left and kept his eyes on the ball while juggling around before putting in a dive to complete the catch. The replays showed that he managed his fingertips but showed good reflexes to hold on and prevent it from popping out of his hands.
Watch the video below:
RCB set a 164-run target for DC in the IPL 2025 clash
Asked to bat first, RCB managed 163/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a promising start by sharing a 61-run partnership for the opening stand in the IPL 2025 contest.
Salt smashed 37 off 17 balls before getting run out in an unfortunate manner. Soon, Kohli departed for 22 off 14 deliveries as RCB suffered a middle-order collapse.
Skipper Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya chipped in with 25 (23) and a run-a-ball 18, respectively. Tim David remained unbeaten on 37 off 20, including four sixes and two boundaries, to take his team to a fighting total.
Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with impressive figures of 2/17 and 2/18, respectively.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma picked up one wicket each.
In response, DC were reeling at 30/3 after 4.3 overs at the time of writing.
