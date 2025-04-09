Jofra Archer knocks over Shubman Gill for 2 with a fast swinging delivery in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer removed Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill with a fast, swinging delivery in the 23rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the third over of GT's innings. Archer bowled a full delivery at 147.7 kph, swinging in around the off-stump. Gill, looking to push forward, was slightly late on the shot. The ball swung past his inside edge and shattered the off-stump, sending him back to the pavilion.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

The Titans' opener scored two runs off three balls, and his dismissal left the hosts at 14/1 after 2.1 overs.

Sai Sudharsan takes charge after Jofra Archer sends Shubman Gill back to the pavilion

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first. Jofra Archer started with an economical over, conceding just seven runs, while Fazalhaq Farooqi followed up by giving away seven runs in the second over.

Archer then struck in the third over, removing the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill for just two, providing the visitors with their first wicket.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan took charge against Tushar Deshpande, smashing two fours and a six in the fifth over. At the time of writing, GT were 56/1 after six overs, with Sai on 39 and Jos Buttler on 11 at the crease.

Playing XI and Impact subs of both teams:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, and Akash Madhwal.

