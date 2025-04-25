Jofra Archer spotted filing his nails on the field during RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer was seen filing his nails during his team's IPL 2025 clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, April 24. The hilarious incident took place in the 18th over of RCB's batting.

While fielding in the deep, Archer made the most of the time between balls by doing his nails. The fast bowler had one over left in his spell at that stage. He bowled the final over of the innings, conceding eight runs and finishing with figures of 4-0-33-1.

Here's a video of the same:

It is worth mentioning that this wasn't the first instance of Archer being in the spotlight for such activities. During RR's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this month, the 30-year-old was seen sleeping with a blanket in the dressing room.

Jofra Archer ended Virat Kohli's stunning 70-run knock in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 game

After being asked to bat first, RCB opener Virat Kohli notched up a wonderful half-century. The ace batter scored 70 runs off 42 balls. He put his side in a commanding position by forming crucial partnerships with Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal.

Jofra Archer got rid of the well-set batter in the 16th over. Kohli's knock ended after he was caught by Nitish Rana off a change of pace delivery from the fast bowler.

RCB registered 205/5 in 20 overs. Padikkal also played an impactful knock, finishing with 50 runs from 27 deliveries. Bengaluru eked out an 11-run victory in a thrilling finish, claiming their maiden home win of the season.

RR seemed firm favorites to win the clash when they required 18 runs from the last two overs with five wickets in hand. However, Josh Hazlewood bowled a sensational 19th over, giving away just a single run and dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer.

Hazlewood bagged a four-wicket haul, recording stellar figures of 4-0-33-4. The Australian bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling exploits.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More