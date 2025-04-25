Jofra Archer spotted filing his nails on the field during RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer was seen filing his nails during his team's IPL 2025 clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, April 24. The hilarious incident took place in the 18th over of RCB's batting.
While fielding in the deep, Archer made the most of the time between balls by doing his nails. The fast bowler had one over left in his spell at that stage. He bowled the final over of the innings, conceding eight runs and finishing with figures of 4-0-33-1.
Here's a video of the same:
It is worth mentioning that this wasn't the first instance of Archer being in the spotlight for such activities. During RR's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this month, the 30-year-old was seen sleeping with a blanket in the dressing room.
Jofra Archer ended Virat Kohli's stunning 70-run knock in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 game
After being asked to bat first, RCB opener Virat Kohli notched up a wonderful half-century. The ace batter scored 70 runs off 42 balls. He put his side in a commanding position by forming crucial partnerships with Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal.
Jofra Archer got rid of the well-set batter in the 16th over. Kohli's knock ended after he was caught by Nitish Rana off a change of pace delivery from the fast bowler.
RCB registered 205/5 in 20 overs. Padikkal also played an impactful knock, finishing with 50 runs from 27 deliveries. Bengaluru eked out an 11-run victory in a thrilling finish, claiming their maiden home win of the season.
RR seemed firm favorites to win the clash when they required 18 runs from the last two overs with five wickets in hand. However, Josh Hazlewood bowled a sensational 19th over, giving away just a single run and dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer.
Hazlewood bagged a four-wicket haul, recording stellar figures of 4-0-33-4. The Australian bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful bowling exploits.
