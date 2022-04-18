"Jordan is like Kedar of bowling!" - Fans troll CSK as David Miller destroys Chennai with sparkling 94* in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter David Miller played arguably the knock of the season so far as his team earned a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune. Chasing 170 to win, Miller smashed an incredible 94* off just 51 balls to take his team over the finish line with three wickets in hand and a ball to spare.
David Miller hadn't quite fired coming into the game against the Chennai-based team and there were question marks on his role in the GT side. However, the 32-year-old once again proved why he is one of the best finishers in the world currently.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see GT pull off another incredible win and find a new match-winner in David Miller. Some fans also trolled CSK for bottling what could have been their second win on the bounce this season. Here are some of the reactions:
David Miller, Rashid Khan provided an incredible finish to GT's chase
169/5 looked like a total just about par on a surface that was gripping. With some quality slower bowlers in CSK's ranks, GT needed to start well with the bat. However, the Titans lost their star batter Shubman Gill for a duck in the very first over.
Vijay Shankar also couldn't get rid of his poor form as he didn't trouble the scorers either. Abhinav Manohar tried to up the ante, but perished after hitting a couple of boundaries. David Miller walked out to bat with GT reeling at 16/3 without the services of their captain Hardik Pandya.
Shortly, even Wriddhiman Saha departed and it all came down to the South African southpaw to stabilize the Titans' chase. Rahul Tewatia couldn't repeat his heroics against Punjab as he too perished for just 6.
At 87/5, the game looked done and dusted. But stand-in skipper Rashid Khan got together with Miller, who began to find boundaries and sixes at regular intervals. However, the 32-year-old needed some help from the other end and Rashid provided just that, proving he is no mug with the bat.
Rashid smashed death-overs specialist Chris Jordan for three sixes and a four as GT plundered 25 runs off the 18th over. The Afghanistan star departed soon after, thanks to some brilliant bowling from veteran Dwayne Bravo and it all came down to the last over.
The first two deliveries were dot balls and with 13 needed from 4, the pressure was on David Miller to hit the ball out of the ground. Once again, the 32-year-old remained calm under pressure and got the required runs with a ball to spare.
CSK will need to take this defeat with a pinch of salt as Miller's one-man show was just too good on the day.