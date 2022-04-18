"Jordan is like Kedar of bowling!" - Fans troll CSK as David Miller destroys Chennai with sparkling 94* in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter David Miller played arguably the knock of the season so far as his team earned a thrilling win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Pune. Chasing 170 to win, Miller smashed an incredible 94* off just 51 balls to take his team over the finish line with three wickets in hand and a ball to spare.

David Miller hadn't quite fired coming into the game against the Chennai-based team and there were question marks on his role in the GT side. However, the 32-year-old once again proved why he is one of the best finishers in the world currently.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see GT pull off another incredible win and find a new match-winner in David Miller. Some fans also trolled CSK for bottling what could have been their second win on the bounce this season. Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra David Miller - you absolute mad lad. What a knock, out of nowhere him and Rashid Khan have taken Gujarat Titans to a win. An unbeaten 94 in just 51 balls, take a bow Miller. David Miller - you absolute mad lad. What a knock, out of nowhere him and Rashid Khan have taken Gujarat Titans to a win. An unbeaten 94 in just 51 balls, take a bow Miller. https://t.co/MDyE8A5eVG

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The winning celebration of David Miller. What a knock, champion Miller. The winning celebration of David Miller. What a knock, champion Miller. https://t.co/ehxK0zVra0

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina What a match. IPL has come alive with this close encounter. Congratulations to Rashid on debut as a captain, and Miller sent the ball all over the park. #CSKvsGT What a match. IPL has come alive with this close encounter. Congratulations to Rashid on debut as a captain, and Miller sent the ball all over the park.#CSKvsGT

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns

Ferguson won MOM

Gill won MOM

Hardik won MOM

Miller won MOM



5 wins and 5 different players won the man of the match award for Gujarat Titans in Shami won MOMFerguson won MOMGill won MOMHardik won MOMMiller won MOM5 wins and 5 different players won the man of the match award for Gujarat Titans in #IPL2022 Shami won MOMFerguson won MOMGill won MOMHardik won MOMMiller won MOM5 wins and 5 different players won the man of the match award for Gujarat Titans in #IPL2022

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns One of the greatest IPL knock ever, Miller smashed 94*(51) - at one stage Gujarat was 87 for 5 from 12.4 overs while chasing 170 runs. One of the greatest IPL knock ever, Miller smashed 94*(51) - at one stage Gujarat was 87 for 5 from 12.4 overs while chasing 170 runs. https://t.co/UxH4K3dGP8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra David Miller said, "it did take me back in the memory lane to my century against RCB in 2013". David Miller said, "it did take me back in the memory lane to my century against RCB in 2013".

Dave @CricketDave27 Miller Miller Miller, where did that come from! Match after match Gujarat players are delivering the performance of a lifetime to carry their team with no support. This is a whole different brand of T20 Miller Miller Miller, where did that come from! Match after match Gujarat players are delivering the performance of a lifetime to carry their team with no support. This is a whole different brand of T20

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra David Miller deserves every bit of appreciation for the masterclass tonight. He was unsold in the initial auction, tonight he showed what he's capable off and on his day can win you game out of nowhere. David Miller deserves every bit of appreciation for the masterclass tonight. He was unsold in the initial auction, tonight he showed what he's capable off and on his day can win you game out of nowhere.

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh To carry this GT batting line up single handedly after the start they got, what a knock from Miller. Never lost any fluency right through the innings. To carry this GT batting line up single handedly after the start they got, what a knock from Miller. Never lost any fluency right through the innings.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



But David Miller, you are a superstar! Absolutely outrageous chase that! #GTvCSK Absolutely wretched from Jordan. CSK's adamance in not picking Pretorius or Milne and backing non-performers far too much is coming back to bite them much like it did in 2020.But David Miller, you are a superstar! Absolutely outrageous chase that! #IPL2022 Absolutely wretched from Jordan. CSK's adamance in not picking Pretorius or Milne and backing non-performers far too much is coming back to bite them much like it did in 2020.But David Miller, you are a superstar! Absolutely outrageous chase that! #IPL2022 #GTvCSK

absy @absycric Hmmmm. Let's open our David Miller archive today. Hmmmm. Let's open our David Miller archive today.

Manya @CSKian716 Miller is exactly the kind of batter who succeeds against CSK - doesn't score in most games but will turn up against yellove. Miller is exactly the kind of batter who succeeds against CSK - doesn't score in most games but will turn up against yellove.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Fantastic innings David Miller @gujarat_titans But you feel for Chennai for that was a marginal no ball. Was their game. This was a real Killer Miller show. Fantastic innings David Miller @gujarat_titans But you feel for Chennai for that was a marginal no ball. Was their game. This was a real Killer Miller show.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan #GujaratTitans Miller needed to play A killer Inning at the time when Gujarat needed the most. He played and how Miller needed to play A killer Inning at the time when Gujarat needed the most. He played and how 👏 #GujaratTitans

sudhanshu' @whoshud I personally felt so bad when Pandya abused Miller that day. I knew it this guy can single handedly destroy any bowling line up, and here it is.



David Miller Take a Bow. I personally felt so bad when Pandya abused Miller that day. I knew it this guy can single handedly destroy any bowling line up, and here it is.David Miller Take a Bow.

Karthik Raj @kartcric One of the best innings that I have seen from Miller. Carried the innings until Jordan scored 25 runs One of the best innings that I have seen from Miller. Carried the innings until Jordan scored 25 runs

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN Horrendous death bowling.



#GTvsCSK Killer Miller and all alright, but this is more of a Chris Jordan masterclass than a David Miller masterclassHorrendous death bowling. Killer Miller and all alright, but this is more of a Chris Jordan masterclass than a David Miller masterclass 😭 Horrendous death bowling.#GTvsCSK

Manya @CSKian716 This season CSK is keeping MI fans happy. MI is keeping CSK fans happy. This season CSK is keeping MI fans happy. MI is keeping CSK fans happy. https://t.co/B0i22INYGp

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Suits CSK for preferring Jordan over Pretorius Suits CSK for preferring Jordan over Pretorius

AD @cricadharsh Had CSK won the game, this pic would be all over twitter as the reason for the win Had CSK won the game, this pic would be all over twitter as the reason for the win https://t.co/3QGm7iSaWa

R @itzzRashmi Feels like MI and CSK are the new teams and GT and LSG are the teams with most trophies. Feels like MI and CSK are the new teams and GT and LSG are the teams with most trophies. 😂

Silly Point @FarziCricketer If this CSK qualifies for playoffs this year, I won't watch IPL ever. If this CSK qualifies for playoffs this year, I won't watch IPL ever.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Genuine request to change CSK matches from weekends. I'm tired and i can't afford to ruin my weekend like this every single week. Genuine request to change CSK matches from weekends. I'm tired and i can't afford to ruin my weekend like this every single week.

absy @absycric SRH v RCB Final with SRH winning it after no one having rated them at the start, and with a team from Gujarat topping the table and CSK and MI not being in the picture. Repeat script. SRH v RCB Final with SRH winning it after no one having rated them at the start, and with a team from Gujarat topping the table and CSK and MI not being in the picture. Repeat script.

s @Imsahil_11 Venkat @__veebee31 I don’t want CSK to win but also don’t want GT to have 10 points after 6 games. Confused on whom to support. I don’t want CSK to win but also don’t want GT to have 10 points after 6 games. Confused on whom to support. CSK loss >> twitter.com/__veebee31/sta… CSK loss >> twitter.com/__veebee31/sta…

Aviral Rai @cric_fan23

#IPL2022 #GTvCSK CSK deserved to lose this just because of their team selection... Keeping out their in form death bowler Pretorious for Jordan deserved this.. That was one epic knock from Miller & Rashid... CSK deserved to lose this just because of their team selection... Keeping out their in form death bowler Pretorious for Jordan deserved this.. That was one epic knock from Miller & Rashid...#IPL2022 #GTvCSK

The Cricket Analyst @TheCricAnalyst 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Don't Let this CSK's Lost Mislead you from that fact that, MI still have the worst Bowling attack in this Season!



#CSKvsGT Can't believe CSK Failed to Defend 48 runs in Last 3 OversDon't Let this CSK's Lost Mislead you from that fact that, MI still have the worst Bowling attack in this Season! Can't believe CSK Failed to Defend 48 runs in Last 3 Overs 😷Don't Let this CSK's Lost Mislead you from that fact that, MI still have the worst Bowling attack in this Season!#CSKvsGT But both CSK and MI are competing hard to prove which one has the most brainless think tank... twitter.com/Shebas_10dulka… But both CSK and MI are competing hard to prove which one has the most brainless think tank... twitter.com/Shebas_10dulka…

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Consider me a retired CSK fan if jordan wears yellow jersey again @ChennaiIPL Consider me a retired CSK fan if jordan wears yellow jersey again @ChennaiIPL

arfan @Im__Arfan It's mi vs csk next, everything about this IPL is beautiful It's mi vs csk next, everything about this IPL is beautiful

IndianLanger @IndianLanger Legit had bad chestpain and eyes were hurting brain was hurting was dying slowly then CSK started losing and I’m cured dancing on the street back to life full of energy no headache. Legit had bad chestpain and eyes were hurting brain was hurting was dying slowly then CSK started losing and I’m cured dancing on the street back to life full of energy no headache.

Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) @praddy06 Dwaine Pretorius is 1000 times better than Jordan and bring back Conway dropping moeen.



Fans needs to put pressure on CSK, they always go with same team. Jordan is Kedar version of bowling. Dont be surprised if Jaddu retains him in playing 11 for next match. Dwaine Pretorius is 1000 times better than Jordan and bring back Conway dropping moeen.Fans needs to put pressure on CSK, they always go with same team. Jordan is Kedar version of bowling. Dont be surprised if Jaddu retains him in playing 11 for next match.

. @finehaihum No way csk lost to side with saha & Shankar with Gill scoring 0 and hardik unavailable

Worse than 2 year ban No way csk lost to side with saha & Shankar with Gill scoring 0 and hardik unavailable Worse than 2 year ban

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns These two guys played for RCB then decided to destroy CSK and MI together. These two guys played for RCB then decided to destroy CSK and MI together. https://t.co/ByqdAMesZR

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli it in my veins .

#TNfloods I haven't celebrated CSK's first 4 losses. But today it hits different after what happened in the morning.it in my veins I haven't celebrated CSK's first 4 losses. But today it hits different after what happened in the morning. 💉 it in my veins 😎😎. #TNfloods

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Now CSK fans will get to know how Mumbai Indians fans felt when Cummins hit against us from nowhere and snatched the victory. #CSKvsGT Now CSK fans will get to know how Mumbai Indians fans felt when Cummins hit against us from nowhere and snatched the victory. #CSKvsGT

A @_shortarmjab_ Incredible! India feels like one big happy family this evening. Strangers smiling at each other,everyone celebrating CSK L.Hope it lasts :) Incredible! India feels like one big happy family this evening. Strangers smiling at each other,everyone celebrating CSK L.Hope it lasts :)

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns CSK losing is like therapy which is helping you to heal just after your breakup if you're Mumbai Indians fan. CSK losing is like therapy which is helping you to heal just after your breakup if you're Mumbai Indians fan.

``Renewed Energy`` @KohlifiedGal csk fans were taking class for Kohli between Clowncsk fans were taking class for Kohli between Clown 😂 csk fans were taking class for Kohli between https://t.co/DVgA41ss22

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns This is the firs time I have been this happy in this IPL. Thank you Miller and CSK from bottom of my heart This is the firs time I have been this happy in this IPL. Thank you Miller and CSK from bottom of my heart 😭😭

arfan @Im__Arfan Even CSK couldn't change Chris Jordan. Chris Jordan stays winning. Even CSK couldn't change Chris Jordan. Chris Jordan stays winning.

absy @absycric So unusual but refreshing to see CSK lose in this manner So unusual but refreshing to see CSK lose in this manner

PrinCe @Prince8bx MI fans laughing on CSK fans be like : MI fans laughing on CSK fans be like : https://t.co/EWAi3leqxg

Dhaya Alagiri @dhayaalagiri



#CSK Chris Jordan cannot play in the IPL! Sorry to say this but he cannot play in the IPL. Cannot blame him but the management. Chris Jordan cannot play in the IPL! Sorry to say this but he cannot play in the IPL. Cannot blame him but the management. #CSK

` @FourOverthrows In the last six months Chris Jordan has single handedly lost England the T20 worldcup semifinals and now has cost CSK an important match when we had just started finding some momentum. In the last six months Chris Jordan has single handedly lost England the T20 worldcup semifinals and now has cost CSK an important match when we had just started finding some momentum.

David Miller, Rashid Khan provided an incredible finish to GT's chase

169/5 looked like a total just about par on a surface that was gripping. With some quality slower bowlers in CSK's ranks, GT needed to start well with the bat. However, the Titans lost their star batter Shubman Gill for a duck in the very first over.

Vijay Shankar also couldn't get rid of his poor form as he didn't trouble the scorers either. Abhinav Manohar tried to up the ante, but perished after hitting a couple of boundaries. David Miller walked out to bat with GT reeling at 16/3 without the services of their captain Hardik Pandya.

Shortly, even Wriddhiman Saha departed and it all came down to the South African southpaw to stabilize the Titans' chase. Rahul Tewatia couldn't repeat his heroics against Punjab as he too perished for just 6.

At 87/5, the game looked done and dusted. But stand-in skipper Rashid Khan got together with Miller, who began to find boundaries and sixes at regular intervals. However, the 32-year-old needed some help from the other end and Rashid provided just that, proving he is no mug with the bat.

Rashid smashed death-overs specialist Chris Jordan for three sixes and a four as GT plundered 25 runs off the 18th over. The Afghanistan star departed soon after, thanks to some brilliant bowling from veteran Dwayne Bravo and it all came down to the last over.

The first two deliveries were dot balls and with 13 needed from 4, the pressure was on David Miller to hit the ball out of the ground. Once again, the 32-year-old remained calm under pressure and got the required runs with a ball to spare.

CSK will need to take this defeat with a pinch of salt as Miller's one-man show was just too good on the day.

