English cricketer Jos Buttler and his wife blessed with a baby girl

England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler became a father after his wife Louise gave birth to a baby girl on September 5, 2021.

Earlier, the 30-year-old decided to take a break from cricket to be with his wife, and hence, isn't a part of the England squad for the ongoing fourth Test against India.

Buttler's IPL team, Rajasthan Royals (RR), took to their social media platforms to share the news with fans. The couple have decided to name their child 'Maggie'.

Maggie is Jos and Louise Buttler's second child. The couple were earlier blessed with their first daughter, Georgia, in 2019.

Jos Buttler to miss the second leg of IPL 2021

To spend more time with his young family, Jos Buttler has also decided to skip the remainder of IPL 2021 set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

The Rajasthan Royals confirmed the news with a tweet and wrote:

“Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon,” Rajasthan Royals wrote on Twitter. “We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily.”

Jos Buttler's absence could have a considerable impact on the Rajasthan Royals for the rest of the season, especially given that fellow Englishman, Ben Stokes, also will not be taking part in the tournament.

In the first half of IPL 2021, Buttler was the second-highest run-scorer for the Royals and seventh-highest overall. In 7 games, he mustered 254 runs at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 153. He also registered a brilliant century before the tournament was postponed.

Earlier in 2019, Buttler skipped part of the IPL due to the birth of his first child.

The Rajasthan Royals have signed West Indies cricketers Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas as replacements for Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. The team will restart its IPL 2021 campaign with the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on September 21.

